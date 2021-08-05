Holborn lorry crash victim named as children’s doctor Marta Krawiec

The cyclist killed in a collision involving a lorry on central London’s “infamously hostile” Holborn gyratory system has been named as Dr Marta Krawiec.

The 41-year-old had been riding to the clinic in Lavender Hill, Clapham Junction where she worked as a paediatrician.

She died at the scene of the crash at the junction of Theobalds Road and Southampton Row, despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service staff to save her life.

As road.cc reported yesterday, she is the seventh cyclist to have been killed on the Holborn gyratory system since 2008.

> Yet another cyclist killed on London’s Holborn gyratory – the seventh since 2008

Despite persistent calls for cycling campaigners to make the area safer for people on bikes and a pledge from Transport for London (TfL) and Camden Council in 2019 to introduce features including segregated cycle lanes, nothing has happened.

In a statement released on behalf Dr Krawiec’s family, her parents said: “Marta lived helping other people every day. She died on the way to her patients.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved daughter and sister. We thank all the witnesses who are helping people in their investigation.”

The Metropolitan Police Service says that the driver of the lorry remained at the scene and continues to assist them with their enquiries, but no arrest has been made.

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan said: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward to police.

“Were you driving through the area between 08:50hrs and 09:00hrs? Did you witness the incident or might you have captured dash cam footage?

“A woman has sadly died and it is vital we speak to you. No piece of information is insignificant.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is requested to call police on 101 or the witness line on 0208 246 9820 quoting CAD 1726/04Aug.

A cyclist who laid flowers at the scene of Dr Krawiec’s death today told the London Evening Standard: “I was very close behind when it happened. I didn’t see the exact collision but was about 10 seconds behind.

“She was either going straight on and the lorry turned left, or she would have been turning left as well. The lorry was turning towards Farringdon.

“As I approached I could hear shouting and screaming. There was quite a commotion. People were quite distressed. People were looking away or covering their eyes. A lot of people were calling ambulances.

“People were tending to her. Her bike had been knocked to one side.”

Simon Monk, infrastructure campaigner at London Cycling Campaign, urged TfL and Camden Council to make good on their pledges of safety improvements, which appear to have been delayed due to funding problems.

“If we don’t do that, we are going to end up with having another fatality at this junction or elsewhere on the Holborn gyratory,” he said.

“I’m stood at the junction right now and I can see a white ghost bike. This is part of the infamous Holborn gyratory system. It’s recognised as one of the most dangerous spots for cycling in London. It’s infamously hostile.”