Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
HGV driver who crashed into oncoming lorry as he overtook cyclist fined

HGV driver who crashed into oncoming lorry as he overtook cyclist fined

Cyclist came off bike as he tried to avoid debris in road following collision in Scotland’s Highland region
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 18:26
0

An HGV driver who crashed into an oncoming lorry as he attempted to overtake a cyclist, causing the rider to sustain an injury after he fell off his bike, has been fined by a court in Scotland.

Jamie Taylor, aged 42 and from Inverness, admitted careless driving when he appeared today at Tain Sheriff Court, reports the Northern Times.

Hilary Michopoulou, prosecuting, told the court that the crash happened at around 12.45pm on 11 June 2020 on the B9165 near Station Road, Fearn, Easter Ross, and described the road as having a series of bends.

She said: “The accused performed an overtaking manoeuvre on a cyclist who was on a short, straight section of road.

“There was a lorry coming the other way and the accused was unable to complete the overtaking manoeuvre and both lorries collided, knocking off each other’s wing mirrors.

“Debris from both vehicles was thrown on to the carriageway and the complainer – the cyclist – crashed into the wing mirrors on the road. He tried to take evasive action but that caused him to fall off his bike.”

Paramedics who attended the scene took the cyclist to hospital where he was treated for grazing on his left arm, leg and knee, and he was discharged later that day.

Rory Gowans, defending Taylor, told the court that the defendant was employed by an Inverness-based courier company.

He said his client usually drove a 3.5-tonne vehicle but on the day in question was driving a 7.5-tonne lorry to deliver pallets.

He said: “He passed the cyclist fairly successfully and pulled in but, as a consequence of this being a heavier vehicle, he misjudged how easy it would be to get onto the other side of the road.

“Both vehicles stopped immediately to make sure the cyclist was okay.”

He added that Taylor had given up his job as a result of the incident, and now worked delivering pizzas.

Besides the £600 fine, Sheriff Gary Aitken also ordered Taylor to pay a £40 victim’s surcharge and endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.

Adding that : “He [Taylor] is very lucky, as is the cyclist, that this did not end up a lot worse,” Sheriff Aitken also pointed out that the changes to the Highway Code that came into force in England, Scotland and Wales this weekend advise cyclists to ride in the centre of the lane on quieter roads.

Rule 162 of the new version of the Highway Code relates to overtaking and advises motorists: 

Before overtaking you should make sure

the road is sufficiently clear ahead
road users are not beginning to overtake you
there is a suitable gap in front of the road user you plan to overtake..

Careless driving
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments