Headlines over LTN ambulance ‘delays’ give fuel to opponents – but don’t reflect reality

Headlines in a number of mainstream media outlets in recent days have reported the former head of the London Ambulance Service (LAS) as saying that “LTNs have delayed 999 response times”. While those headlines are likely to be seized upon by opponents of such schemes, they don’t accurately reflect what was in fact said.
Garrett Emmerson, who stepped down from his role just last week, was speaking on Friday to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, who earlier this year claimed that LTNs are an “apartheid” and has consistently hit out against them.
> Nick Ferrari claims LTNs are an "apartheid"
LTNs, which block streets in residential areas to rat-running drivers while allowing access to local residents and the emergency services, have been around for decades, and there are thousands of examples in towns and cities across the UK.
It’s only in the past 18 months, however, that the term has entered the national consciousness as councils in London and elsewhere introduced more of them (in some cases, bringing forward existing plans) in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the government encouraging active travel while also wanting to reduce private car use as the country began its recovery.
Ferrari had asked Emmerson whether he believed that LTNs “could, or might have cost lives?”
The former LAS chief executive said he was unable to answer that question, but added: “Have they delayed responses? Yes, in certain situations I think they have delayed responses.”
The key phrase there is “in certain situations,” but Emmerson made clear that he supported LTNs and pointed out that they had needed to be introduced very quickly in response to the pandemic, and that any problems had been dealt with swiftly.
“They were necessary, and they were put in incredibly quickly,” he explained. “I have to say, in most cases where we raised issues or problems with boroughs they were very responsive to doing something about it."
“It is all right if you know the area, but our crews work all across London. Then, when going into an area of London they know less well and relying on satellite navigation that is not up to date – some new restriction has gone in – is where a lot of the problems occur,” he added.
In its headline on its online coverage of the story, LBC was unequivocal, however, with the piece published under the title, “Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times,” and coverage elsewhere carried similar headlines.
The perceived hindrance caused by LTNs to the work of the emergency services is an area opponents regularly highlight and one that some elements of the media focus on, even though the claims often do not stand up to scrutiny – as Twitter user Leo Murray highlighted in this thread on the social network a couple of weeks ago.
Meanwhile, in July it emerged that within London, the number of road traffic casualties in areas with new LTNs had halved compared to prior to the introduction of such schemes.
It would be interesting to see the split between warning and prosecution letters. My bet's it's 99% of the former and less than 1% of the latter.
We are all good at the theory, it's putting it into practice that is harder and where you have excelled!
Have hose cows on Dartmoor not read The Highway Code? They aren't even wearing helmets or hi viz!
The big pizza at 1200 kcal is probably home made as any big sized one from a chain will dump about 2000 kcals on you, most from fat....
I thought that taxis ran a meter....... wouldn't delays be a boon?
I have used Friels book quite extensively, I think it is still quite relevant, especially on how to put together a training schedule. I think Joe...
In any case, I don't see what the tailfin achieves in terms of load distribution that is not achieved by your existing Blackburn rack. Both put the...
The vehicle looks to be at least straddling the lines to begin with and the trailer seems to be over the line stull as it passes the cyclist,...
From the linked article:...
Absolutely spot on, yes. The reason being that our research has shown that the front wheel sees a higher yaw angle (on average) than the rear...