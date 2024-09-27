Financial “reward” package for motor doping whistleblowers confirmed, as UCI commits to “eradicating technological fraud at the highest level”

Three months after UCI president David Lappartient admitted that the potential use of hidden motors in bikes could “destroy cycling”, the sport’s governing body has formally launched a new financial rewards scheme for mechanical doping whistleblowers.

The UCI’s management committee, which met this week in Zurich during the road world championships in the Swiss city, today confirmed the creation of the “Fight against Technological Fraud rewards programme”, as it aims to “strengthens its fight” against so-called mechanical doping.

According to the UCI, the programme has been established to “encourage people with information on this subject to share it – confidentially – with the UCI in exchange for a financial reward” or other forms of support.

The governing body, which introduced ahead of this year’s Tour de France a new bike inspection tool to uncover hidden motors, also said the initiative underscores its “commitment to eradicating technological fraud at the highest level, reinforcing its dedication to maintaining fairness and integrity in cycling”.

> “It will destroy our sport”: UCI set to pay whistleblowers for “credible” motor doping information ahead of Tour de France

While Belgian cyclocross rider Femke Van den Driessche remains the only elite level professional to have been banned for mechanical doping, after a concealed motor was found in her bike at the 2016 world championships in Zolder, accusations and innuendo concerning the use of hidden motors in the highest echelons of the sport continue to swirl around the peloton.

Last September, in the wake of Jumbo-Visma’s 1-2-3 atop the Col du Tourmalet at the Vuelta a España, a feat they repeated on the grand tour’s final podium as Sepp Kuss took the top spot ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič, former Quick-Step pro Jérôme Pineau accused the Dutch team, without providing any evidence, of mechanical doping, while claiming that the UCI “don’t control anything anymore and do what the big teams want”.

Meanwhile, in May, a former actor whose restaurant chain, Italian Trattoria, sponsors Mark Cavendish’s Astana Qazaqstan team, hastily fled from an amateur race in France – with the bizarre scene featuring the driver of a team van reportedly hitting the race organiser and continuing to drive with him clinging to the bonnet – after allegations of motor doping were levelled against him, which he has strenuously denied.

And while, with the exception of Van den Driessche and low-level amateurs, the spectre of mechanical doping at elite level has been confined to rumours, blurry photos, and innuendo, in June the UCI warned any rider attempting to race the Tour de France with a hidden motor that it is “impossible to slip through the net”, and that a new “inspection tool” that takes advantage of the “latest technology” would be utilised at the French grand tour for the first time.

> UCI warns cheaters “it is impossible to slip through the net” as new inspection tool set to be used at Tour de France to combat motor doping

Later that week, UCI president Lappartient upped the ante, revealing in an interview with the Ghost in the Machine podcast that the world governing body was planning to pay whistleblowers and informants who come forward with “credible” information related to the suspected use of hidden motors in the peloton.

Lappartient said that financial incentives for motor doping whistleblowers would prove the UCI is taking the issue – which he claims has the potential to “destroy cycling” – seriously.

The Frenchman also raised concerns about the methods currently in place to detect the presence of hidden motors within bikes, such as handheld tablets, and the increasingly frequent use of tactical bike swaps during races, while insisting that the UCI is “not afraid” to catch even the sport’s biggest names if they’re found to be using a motor.

(Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

And on Friday, the UCI solidified Lappartient’s ambitions with the establishment of the “Fight against Technological Fraud” Rewards Programme (or the catchily titled FATF-RP), which it says will “support existing detection methods and address the evolving threats effectively”.

“The FATF-RP is designed to increase the UCI’s collection of actionable intelligence regarding risks, threats, and current tactics, including how unauthorised propulsion methods (e.g. motors) are being deployed in bicycles and used at races,” the UCI said in its new policy document.

“This initiative aims to encourage individuals who may possess critical information but are reluctant to come forward, thereby providing an additional tool for the UCI to address serious attempts to defraud the cycling community.

“The focus will be on developing information about the use of technological advances in hidden motors and other propulsion methods, enabling targeted bike controls and in-depth investigations, including also on historical cases of technological fraud in cycling.”

> No motor doping tests carried out on four stages of the Giro d’Italia and two Tour de France stages, investigation finds

The incentives on offer under this policy include material support, financial assistance, and a monetary or value reward.

“These measures are designed to appropriately compensate individuals or entities which contribute valuable information that aids in the detection, prevention, or investigation of fraudulent activities,” the governing body added.

“The extent of the compensation or value shall take into consideration the material effort and potential investment put forward by the source as well as the potential risk of hardship or repercussion from such disclosure.”

> Professional cyclist says motor doping "impossible" at top level, reacts to "crazy story" from French race as cycling film actor denies cheating at amateur event

As well as this new financial reward-based attempt to combat motor doping, the UCI’s management committee also confirmed several other changes to the sport at their meeting in Zurich this week.

These included adjusting the rules for participation in the U23 men’s category at the world championships, excluding riders who have a WorldTour or ProTeam contract from competing in that age category from next year on, while confirming the first-ever dedicated U23 races for women at a world championships (up to and including this year, the best placed under 23 rider in the elite race has been awarded the victory in the U23 category).

As reported earlier this week, a women’s edition of Milan-Sanremo has also been confirmed for 2025, and will take place before the men’s edition on 22 March, the first time a women’s version of the Italian classic will be held since the demise of the short-lived Primavera Rosa in 2005.