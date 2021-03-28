Family of cyclist killed in collision say the world has been 'robbed' of a loving, caring mum

A cyclist who died in a collision with the driver of a Range Rover has been described by her family as the 'light of our lives'.

Louise Harrott, 43, was involved in a collision with the black 4x4 in Huddersfield Road, Oldham at about 13:25 GMT on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The mother-of-one was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Thursday, the BBC report.

The driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police, who have made no arrests, have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

In a tribute, the family of Ms Harrott, from Dukinfield, said she was "amazing, beautiful, loving and caring".

"This world has been robbed. Our lives have been robbed," they added.

"We will never be the same again. We will miss you forever.

"Rest in peace, Louise, light of our lives."