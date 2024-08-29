Support road.cc

Evans Cycles set to open two new stores as brand aims to become “go-to destination for cycling”, just weeks after reporting £22.8m loss and slashing bike prices in 70% saleEvans Cycles opens new 3,300 sq ft Bristol store (Evans Cycles)

Evans Cycles set to open two new stores as brand aims to become “go-to destination for cycling”, just weeks after reporting £22.8m loss and slashing bike prices in 70% sale

The cycling retailer is set to open a new 3,300 sq ft store in Bristol, complete with service centre and 150-bike showroom, on Friday, before opening another new shop in Sheffield attached to Frasers Group’s flagship department store
by Ryan Mallon
Thu, Aug 29, 2024 13:47
Evans Cycles is set to open two new stores over the next month, including a 3,300 sq ft shop in Bristol, as part of the retailer’s expansion plans and ambition to “further its presence as the go-to destination for cycling” in the UK, just weeks after it launched an ongoing 70 per cent sale and reported a post-tax loss of £22.8m for 2023.

The Frasers Group-owned company, the current largest high street cycling retailer in the UK with 70 stores and 900 employees, announced this week the opening of a new Bristol store on Union Street, in the city’s Shopping Quarter, as part of what the brand calls an “elevated relocation” from the city centre site it has occupied since 2007.

The new 3,300 sq ft shop, which will open its doors on Friday 30 August, will include a 150-bike showroom and service and repairs centre. According to Evans, it will stock an “extensive range” of bikes, e-bikes, clothing, and accessories, along with a facility for online click and collect.

Evans Cycles Leeds Station (1).JPG

> Huge discounts spotted as bike and cycling clothing prices slashed in summer clearance sales at Wiggle, Trek, Rapha, Evans Cycles and more

Evans also confirmed that it will open another shop in Sheffield’s Meadowhall Centre next month, attached to the new flagship Sports Direct and Frasers department store, which will house other brands owned by Mike Ashley’s business empire, such as Game and USC.

Announcing the opening of the stores in Bristol and Sheffield, Frasers Groups’ managing director of wheels, Russel Merry, said: “We remain big believers in bricks and mortar retail for cycling. Bikes are a considered purchase and customers value the guidance of a knowledgeable team member as well as being able to see and touch the bike in front of them, before making a choice.

“The new Evans Cycles site in Bristol demonstrates our commitment to investing in and improving the locations we currently occupy and opening new stores.”

Evans Cycles Cheetham Hill

> Evans Cycles blames "supply chain issues" for £22.8m loss, as 70% sale sees bike prices slashed online

The announcement of Evans’ retail expansion comes just weeks after the company posted a £22.8m post-tax loss for the financial year ending April 2023 – the financial year that preceded the purchase of Wiggle Chain Reaction by Frasers for just £3m – the cycling retailer blaming the “supply chain issues within the industry” for its losses spiralling from £5.3m a year earlier.

However, despite the losses, Evans insisted that “management believe the company has performed strongly in the period even with the well-publicised supply chain issues with bicycles”.

As per the retailer’s income statement for the financial year ending 30 April 2023, the company’s revenue was up slightly on the previous year (£45.8m vs £45.3m), credited to an increase in floor space, while its much-increased “administrative expenses” saw a pre-tax loss reported of £23.2m, reduced to £22.8m after tax. Meanwhile, £145m is also owed to creditors within a year, up from £58m the year before.

Wiggle clearance at Evans store (credit: Arron Borson)

> Evans begins 70% off sale on old Wiggle stock – as it’s revealed Frasers Group paid just £3m for struggling cycling retailer after initial deal collapsed

Those mixed financial results came as Evans launched a major online sale, which is set to end on Monday 2 September, featuring reductions of up to 70 per cent, months after offering heavy discounts on Wiggle CRC outlet products in their stores.

Similar bargains and price-slashing can be seen online now and not just for products that came over during the Wiggle purchase. Bikes from Specialized, Trek, Cannondale, and other brands have seen their prices cut, some Lapierre models available for half of RRP.

Evans sale August 2024

For example, Cannondale’s System Six Hi-MOD Ultegra Di2 has been cut from £8,500 to under £6,000, Trek’s Madone SL 7 2024 has £1,500 off and is also now down to under £6,000, while the Vitus ZX-1 (which usually retails for £4,500 and comes courtesy of Wiggle CRC’s collapse) is now available for pre-order at £3,200, and Lapierre’s Xelius SL 8.0 can be bought for under £5,000.

There are also significant savings on entry-level and mid-range bikes, including Pinnacle models, Cannondale’s CAAD Optimo and Synapse, Ridley Noah and Fenix models, the Vitus Razor, and Specialized Allez, and reductions have been spotted on Shimano components and clothing from Endura and Rapha.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

john_smith | 16 min ago
The same Evans that had a habit of opening new branches right by established bike shops and then undercutting them? What a shame.

mdavidford | 3 hours ago
Quote:

managing director of wheels

Presumably works closely with the managing director of deals?

mark1a replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
mdavidford wrote:

Quote:

managing director of wheels

Presumably works closely with the managing director of deals?

I've heard they share a PA, called Wheeler Dealer. 

brooksby | 3 hours ago
The site of the new Evans store in Bristol was previously Cycle Republic (I think that was the name: Halfords' posh brand when they tried out having dedicated cycle stores) and then was Pure Electric (e-scooters and e-bikes).  It's been empty since just after the Pandemic, so I bet they got a good deal on the rent 

They've been desperately trying to get rid of all their stock at their old store (under Rupert Street multi storey car park*) ever since they announced its closure, so I guess they'll aim to have shiny new things when the new store opens.

 

 

*That would be Rupert Street multi storey which is considered to be a historic piece of 1950s brutalist architecture, one of the first in the UK, but which is now going to be knocked down and replaced with student flats (like every unwanted plot of land in central Bristol…).

SimoninSpalding replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
So the "new store" headline is a bit misleading, it is one in, one out?

Evans Cycles will never be the go to retailer for me as long as Ashley is the owner.

 

Bmblbzzz replied to SimoninSpalding | 15 min ago
In the case of Bristol at least (and I suspect this might be true of Sheffield too), it's simply a relocation due to the expiry of lease at their current site.

