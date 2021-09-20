Eroica Britannia switches to Goodwood from next year and will include motor racing venue’s iconic hill climb

Eroica Britannia, the UK version of the retro cycling festival that has taken place in Tuscany since 1997, has found a new home, the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex.

First held in 2014, previous editions of the event have taken place in the Peak District, drawing a owners of vintage bikes from home and abroad to Derbyshire each year.

The coronavirus pandemic means the event has not taken place since 2019, but next year’s event has now been confirmed for Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August 2022.

The announcement was made at the Goodwood Revival classic motorsport meeting this weekend by the estate’s owner, the Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

Some 150 Eroica regulars attended the event, taking on a lap of the Motor Circuit before heading out into the neighbouring countryside in a ride led by six-time Olympic track cycling champion turned racing driver Sir Chris Hoy.

The Duke of Richmond told them: "One of the things we love about the Eroica Britannia festival is its ethos. It celebrates the sheer joy of exploring the world on two wheels. I can see the passion you have for cycling right here. Your beautifully restored ancient bikes and vintage attire are simply brilliant.

“It’s a perfect fit with Goodwood and what we stand for. At this year’s Revival, in particular, we’ve created an immersive celebration of a less disposable world, where ‘make do and mend’ was a way of life rather than a casual slogan.

“The Revival is, at its heart, a celebration of craftsmanship and sustainability from an age when possessions were made to last and be cherished. It promotes a thoroughly modern ethos – to reduce, reuse, repair, restore and recycle’ – in the most authentic way possible. You are all the perfect embodiment of that ethos, so thank you for sharing your passion with all of us.”

Hoy said afterwards: “That was a tough ride, especially on a vintage bike! To cycle around the Motor Circuit and up the Hill Climb was a real privilege.

“I’m sure the Goodwood crowd will have appreciated the spectacle of 150 riders and their beautiful bikes – their enthusiasm for vintage cycling is infectious!”

Besides cycling, the family-friendly festival will include entertainment and food and drink outlets featuring local produce, and camping facilities will be open from the evening of Friday 5 August.

Tickets for the event will go on sale later this year, and you can sign up here to be alerted ahead of bookings going live.

Goodwood hosted the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in 1982, where the men’s title was won by the Italian Giuseppe Saronni, with the women’s race won by Great Britain’s Mandy Jones.