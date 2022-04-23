Police search for e-bike rider after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

Police in Leicester are searching for an electric bike rider who collided with a pedestrian, leaving them with “life-threatening injuries”, before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon on the Broughton Road in Leicester, near its junctions with Saffron Lane and Marriott Road.

An eyewitness to the crash told Leicestershire Live that both the cyclist and walker were “on the ground for some time” following the collision. However, the e-bike rider was able to recover and fled the scene before the arrival of police officers and emergency services.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, is reportedly in a “serious condition” in hospital, with what Leicestershire Police has described as “life-threatening injuries”.

Detectives are currently appealing for any witnesses, including motorists or cyclists with footage of the incident, to aid their search for the e-bike rider.

Detective Constable Maggie Langton, from the Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “This collision happened in Broughton Road, at its junction with Marriott Road.

“I am sure there will have been people who saw what happened, or who saw the cyclist leave the scene.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and has a dashcam in their vehicle. Any information you have, not matter how insignificant you think it is, could help our investigation.”

You can pass on information by visiting the police force’s website and quoting reference 22*221399, or by calling 101.