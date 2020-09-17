Hit-and-run drunk-driver crashed into pregnant cyclist, causing her to lose baby

A hit-and-run van driver who had drunk eight double vodkas before crashing into a heavily pregnant cyclist, causing her to lose her unborn child, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

Leicester Magistrates’ Court heard that Gary Marston, aged 41, is also believed to have been on his mobile phone at the time of the collision in Aylestone on 2 December last year, and that he was driving at 54mph when the crash happened, reports the Leicester Mercury.

He drove off, leaving the victim, who had been riding in a dedicated cycle lane, lying in the road with serious injuries, the court was told. Two days later, police confirmed that she had lost her baby.

Addressing the court, Hitesh Keshvala, prosecuting, said: “Prior to the collision the defendant was in a pub, where he drank eight double vodka drinks mixed with coke.

“He left the pub at approximately 9.15pm.

“At 9.30pm, there was a collision whereby the defendant struck the rear of the cycle.

“The victim can’t remember anything following the collision.

“There has been a collision investigator’s report and what that has found is that, in addition to pub footage where the defendant can be seen drinking, his vehicle was travelling at approximately 46mph in a 30mph zone.

“At the point of impact or shortly after, he was travelling at 54mph.

“The cycle lane was lit and visible. It is a case of the defendant having driven into her.

“There is CCTV footage showing the defendant swerving after the collision and away from the scene.”

Leicestershire Police traced Marston, from Western Park, and arrested him. Examination of his mobile phone showed that it was being used when the crash happened.

“The cyclist lost her full-term unborn baby as a result of the collision,” Mr Keshvala continued. “She was in hospital on a ventilator for around two weeks.”

The magistrates accepted a request on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service that sentencing be referred to the Crown Court due to the serious nature of the crimes, and a sentencing hearing has been set for 6 November at Leicester Crown Court.

Marston, who has been given an interim ban from driving, has been released on unconditional bail pending that hearing, and magistrates also granted an order to protect the identity of the victim.