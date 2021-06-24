Drugged driver who killed two cyclists jailed for 11 years

A driver who was high on cannabis when he caused the death of two cyclists in Liverpool has been jailed for 11 years today and banned from driving for ten and a half years.

Colin Smith, aged 23 and from Warrington, had pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, four counts of fraud, one count of receiving stolen goods, and one count of driving while over the specified limit for cannabis.

Cyclists Tony Cope, aged 39, and Clare Killey, aged 45, both died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday 28 February 2019 on Hale Road, Speke, close to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Three cars were involved in the fatal crash – a white Ford Fiesta, reported stolen the previous year and being driven by Smith – who left the scene but returned later – a red Ford Fiesta and a red Ford C-Max) and two cyclists.

The court heard that Smith – who insisted he was not to blame for the crash, in which a passenger in one of the other cars involved was seriously injured – was driving at 72mph in a 40mph zone and more than two times the legal limit for cannabis when he hit the red Fiesta, which was coming out of a side road.

After colliding with that vehicle, he swerved onto the other side of the road, crashing into the two cyclists.

Following sentencing, Merseyside Police Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver said: “No sentence can repair the devastation of what happened but we hope that today's result can at least provide some comfort to the family and friends of the victims, who have shown great bravery and strength through the trial.

“Smith has been left in no doubt about the consequences of his reckless actions, which he can now reflect on while serving significant jail time.

“Driving while under the influence of drugs and driving dangerously can have fatal consequences and I hope this shows others that they will be put before the courts and prosecuted it they are found guilty of similar offences.

“Our priority is to keep our communities safe and to prosecute any driver who puts the lives of others at risk. Every fatal collision impacts upon the lives of so many people, and we’re committed to reducing such incidents and putting those who drive dangerously before the courts,” he added.

Both victims were in relationships and had children.

Mr Cope’s partner said in a statement that she is “existing, not living in a kind of limbo” following the death of her “loving, caring” partner.

“Losing Tony has left a massive hole in our lives,” she said. “He was everything to us. He is my last thought before I go to sleep and my first when I wake up. It still feels surreal as this is the kind of thing that happens to other people.

“I still have to catch my breath when I realise he’s gone and I can’t see him or hold him,” she added.

Mrs Killey’s husband said his family was “damaged beyond full repair forever” following her death.

“I hope the defendant feels remorse,” he said. “I know he must because he’s human … I refuse to feel hatred towards him because it will only grow down towards my kids and I’m not having that.

“Nothing can change what happened or bring back my amazing wife who’s job and personality was all about helping people and improving the lives of other families.

“I just hope he feels it in every decision he makes and lives his life in accordance with those feelings in Clare’s name,” he added.

Following her mother’s death, Mrs Killey’s daughter Anabel drew a poster urging drivers to “Be aware for Clare,” with the picture shared on Twitter by one of her teacher’s and drawing hundreds of messages of support for the family, including from former Liverpool footballers Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Stephen Gerrard.

