Drug-driver admits seriously injuring PCSO after knocking her from bike

A drug-driver who crashed into an on-duty Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), causing her to sustain head injuries for which she is still undergoing rehabilitation, has admitted causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Mohammed Hussain, aged 41 and from Loughborough, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, say Leicestershire Police.

Members of the public rushed to help PCSO Rita Purkayastha after she was struck by Hussain in his Kia Carens at around 8.15pm on the evening of 4 October last year on the A6 Leicester Road. She had been cycling towards Loughborough town centre.

Hussain underwent a drug-wipe test at the scene which identified the presence of cocaine in his system, and has also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and driving without insurance.

Leicestershire Policee say that PCSO Purkayashtha is continuing to undergo rehabilitation at a specialist neuro-rehab unit.

Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Firstly, I want to thank those people nearby who came to Rita’s aid immediately following the collision. While she is still receiving hospital treatment, she is in a stable condition.

“By driving under the influence of drugs, Hussain clearly showed no regard for the safety of other road users. However, his decision to take such a risk resulted in extremely serious consequences.

“We, as a force, take a zero-tolerance approach to drugs and I hope this case will serve as a warning to other motorists who think it’s acceptable to drive while under the influence,” he added.

Hussain is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday 12 August.

A Just Giving page set up to raise funds for PCSO Purkayastha and her family after the crash has to date raised more than £2,000, and described her as “well known in her local community, often seen cycling around Loughborough, always with a smile on her face.”

One person donating said: “Rita you are the most kindest, thoughtful and caring person I have ever met, always showing love and support to others.

“Keep fighting Rits, we miss you and your smile. sending you love and strength.”

Another added: “Beautiful Rita. Beautiful soul, beautiful friend. Am thinking of you, your family, your friends, of all the many lives that you have touched. Wis”hing you strength in the days ahead.”