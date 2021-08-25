Support road.cc

Driver in court on charges of killing two cyclists in Buckinghamshire

Clifford Rennie is accused of causing the deaths of Damien Natale and Andrew Coles through careless driving
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Aug 25, 2021 17:17
A ​driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of two cyclists in Buckinghamshire.

Clifford Rennie appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was committed for trial on 14 October, at which point he will be able to enter a plea on the two counts.

The 60-year-old was charged last month, more than a year after the fatal crash in June 2020 in which Damien Natale, aged 52, and Andrew Coles, 56, lost their lives.

The incident took place on the evening of Monday 1 June last year on the A40 Wycombe Road in Studley Green, High Wycombe as the cyclists returned home to Haddenham.

At the time, Thames Valley Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash, in which the vehicle involved was a Volkswagen Golf R, to come forward.

Please note that we are unable to accept comments on this story.

Clifford Rennie
Causing death by careless driving
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

