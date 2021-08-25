Driver in court on charges of killing two cyclists in Buckinghamshire

A ​driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of two cyclists in Buckinghamshire.

Clifford Rennie appeared at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was committed for trial on 14 October, at which point he will be able to enter a plea on the two counts.

The 60-year-old was charged last month, more than a year after the fatal crash in June 2020 in which Damien Natale, aged 52, and Andrew Coles, 56, lost their lives.

The incident took place on the evening of Monday 1 June last year on the A40 Wycombe Road in Studley Green, High Wycombe as the cyclists returned home to Haddenham.

At the time, Thames Valley Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash, in which the vehicle involved was a Volkswagen Golf R, to come forward.

