'Devoted' dad suffers neck and skull fractures after hit and run while out cycling

A 'devoted' father has been left with a fractured neck and skull after he was struck by a car while out cycling.
Neil Wainwright, 57, was eventually found on the roadside by a member of the public who contacted emergency services.
Mr Wainwright was struck by the vehicle on the A616 towards South Muskham, Nottinghamshire at around 6:40pm on Sunday, March 7 as he cycled home.
Nottinghamshire Live report the dad of three suffered a fractured frontal skull, a neck fracture, 10 broken ribs, several lower spinal fractures and a broken pelvis.
His daughters Georgina, Laura and Claire Wainwright are now urging anyone who saw the incident to help with the police investigation.
In a joint statement, they said: “The whole family is in bits. It’s really shook us to be honest.
“He’s still in hospital and is due to have surgery soon on his back to make him a bit more stable.
"Thankfully he's a bit more alert and talking now, but we are so desperate for them to make a decision and hopefully he'll be able to move from his bed soon.
"He's such an active person laying in that bed all day with no visitors will be very hard for him.
“He’s done remarkably well so far, but he’s not out the woods yet, he’s still in hospital and we’re all very much on edge still. He will be in recovery for a long time.
"He’s not just a devoted father, but he is a son and full-time carer to his mother who suffers from dementia, a brother, a granddad, an uncle, a friend and a work colleague.
"He's a big believer of road safety and promotes it to everyone he knows. He was fully equipped on the night of the incident, wearing the right gear in the conditions.
“There must be someone who saw the incident, it’s quite a busy road and at the weekend, so there must have been someone who knows something who can contact police."
Police Constable Sam Elliott is leading the investigation. He said: "The victim has been left with serious injuries including 10 broken ribs.
"We are appealing for information and witnesses after the cyclist was struck.
"The incident happened near to the sugar beet factory on Sunday evening, so we are asking if anyone saw the incident or has any dash-cam or CCTV footage from between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on the A616 to come forward to help with our enquires."
"If anyone has any information please call 101, quoting incident number 656 of 7 March 2021."
