Spectator who sustained brain injury in crash at London Nocturne wins compensation

A woman who sustained a brain injury after she was hit by a racing cyclist as she crossed the road while attending the London Nocturne as a spectator three years ago has won compensation from the company that provided marshals for the event.

Alice Carvill-White, from New Cross, south east London, was knocked unconscious when the rider hit her after a marshal opened a gate to allow people to get from one side of the course to the other at a designated crossing point, reports London News Online.

The 31 year old, who attended the June 2017 event with her partner William Hurd, spent four days in the Royal London Hospital, the first of which in intensive care, with injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

She has now received an undisclosed out-of-court settlement from Corvus Security Ltd, which provided personnel to control the crossings at the event.

She said: “I don’t remember much for 24 hours after being knocked unconscious. I just remember coming round in hospital and being told about what happened and my injuries.

“Even with everything the medical staff did for me the last few years have been incredibly difficult.

“Me and William were always a 50-50 partnership but after coming home from hospital I relied on him so much.

“The headaches were constant; I was unable to walk unaided and spent most of my time either in bed or on the sofa as I was that tired.”

Tests subsequently established that she had sustained permanent damage to her brain.

“When I found out I had permanent brain damage I left the consultation and just started crying.

“My cognitive symptoms are improving but I still suffer from fatigue and can’t always find the words to what I want to say. This means people don’t always understand me which knocks my confidence.

“I try to put on a brave face over what happened but it’s turned my life upside down. I’m determined to try and get as much as my old life back as possible but I just hope people realise the hurt and damage they can cause by lapses in safety.”

Irwin Mitchell solicitor Natasha Fairs, who represented her, said: “The extremely serious injuries Alice suffered through no fault of her own have had a profound effect on her life.

“Her case is a stark reminder of not only how injuries can continue to affect people long after the physical signs have disappeared but also of the need for safety at public events to be upheld at all times.

“While Alice has made great progress in her recovery she still faces many challenges ahead.

“It’s vital that lessons are learned from her case to prevent others suffering like Alice has,” she added.