“A car parking permit is cheaper!” Cyclists slam “shameful” council for cutting bike hangar subsidy – as prices set to rise six-fold

Cyclists in the London Borough of Enfield have slammed the local council’s decision to cut its subsidy for the town’s cycle hangars, which will see the annual price of storing a bike in one of the secure storage units rise six-fold from £12 to £72.

In an email sent to all subscribers, Cyclehoop – the company that runs the bike storage scheme on behalf of Enfield Council – blamed the local authority for the price hike, which will bring the cost of using a bike hangar in Enfield in line with other London boroughs such as Richmond-upon-Thames and Kensington and Chelsea.

However, from May cyclists in Enfield will have to pay double the subscription cost of other Cyclehoop hangar users in Camden and Haringey, where the units cost £36 a year.

“We are writing to advise you that the annual cost of Cyclehoop Bikehanger subscriptions in Enfield is changing from 1st May,” Cyclehoop told subscribers in Enfield.

“The London borough of Enfield currently subsidises all bike hangar subscriptions for residents of the borough, however, as a result of a change in the subsidy provided to Cyclehoop from the local authority, your subscription will be increasing, and the new cost of an annual subscription will be £72 per year.”

The price hike has been roundly condemned by local cyclists, who rely on the outdoor storage units to safely secure their bikes due to a lack of space in their properties, and who described the six-fold rise as “unfair” and “shameful” on the part of the council.

“The price hike is so absurd. From £12 to £72 a year – really? If I had a car the parking permit is cheaper!” Enfield resident Claire Freston told the Enfield Dispatch.

“Shame on Enfield Council. For all the cycle lanes and LTNs to encourage people like me to cycle, and then raise the price, I can’t afford it frankly.

“It won’t deter me from cycling but it will make keeping my bike in my house – in the hallway for all of us to trip over day and night – really annoying to be honest.”

Another Cyclehoop user, George Andruszkiewicz, added: “This is unfair on people who cannot afford such increases, it penalises cyclists – especially those who live in flats – it is counterproductive to the borough’s green agenda, and makes me wonder what other ‘initiatives’ are being prepared to increase fees for local services.”

Responding to the complaints, an Enfield Council spokesperson said: “The council has installed cycle parking across the borough at train stations, in town centres, and over 100 cycle hangers on residential streets as one part of our efforts to encourage cycling in Enfield.

“The new fee covers the full cost of maintaining the hangers after a few years of council-subsidised rates while they were being introduced and were grant-funded. The new fees are benchmarked and are similar to other London boroughs.

“Ensuring the council’s costs of maintaining the cycle hangers are fully covered will ensure we can roll out even more much-loved cycle hangers across the borough, with another seven planned for installation over the coming months.”

Enfield’s Cyclehoop price hike isn’t the first row to emerge over the cost of bike storage in recent months.

In February, Brighton and Hove City Council rejected a call from Conservative councillors to increase the cost of using bike hangars in the city – a controversial topic after a range of protests from local motorists – five-hold from £1 to £5 a week.

Conservative councillors had claimed that a £125,000 subsidy set aside in the Labour-controlled council’s budget for Falco, the company behind the hangars, to maintain them would be better spent on frontline services and that people allocated spaces within them to park their bikes should pay more.

But Labour’s Trevor Muten, chair of the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that the hangars perform a valuable function and that the cost of using them would not be reviewed.

“As a city with a high number of flats and many people without access to private garden or cycle space, the hangars have been crucial in providing a convenient, safe and affordable space for bikes,” he said.

“Affordability was factored in when the cycle hangar project was introduced and we have no current plans to review the cost paid by residents for hangar spaces.

“We realise that, in some areas of the city, the introduction of any more cycle hangars needs to be balanced with the availability of parking space and this will factor into our parking review process.”

And last May, councillors in Edinburgh raised concerns about the cost of using a bike hangar in the Scottish capital – which in some cases is up to three times as expensive as a 12-month car parking permit – an annual price some described as prohibitive for people on lower incomes.

However, calls to subsidise the £6-a-month bike hangar costs by raising parking charges, especially for the most polluting vehicles, were criticised by opposition councillors for potentially “pitting drivers against cyclists”.