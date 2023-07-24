"We talk about these collisions and then nothing happens so it has to change": Cyclists form human bike lane at site of fatal collisions

After the city's cycling infrastructure plan was updated without mention of a segregated bike lane on a busy road where two cyclists have been killed in collisions, protesters and campaigners took to the street, forming a 'human bike lane' to raise their safety concerns in an eye-catching way.

Montreal's Parc Avenue has two ghost bikes, white bike memorials to cyclists killed in collisions, the first commemorating Andrea Rovere who died in September 2021 after being hit by a truck being driven on the route.

Another can be found up the street at the spot where Suzanne Châtelain died almost exactly a decade ago in another collision, the first ghost bike installed by Vélo Fantôme, the organization behind Saturday's protest.

The group installs and maintains white ghost bikes in Montreal, saying they are "a symbol to encourage reflection on the dangers of motor vehicles, while commemorating the life of the victim."

[Zvi Leve/CC BY 2.0/Flickr]

On Saturday morning the group organised a 'human bike lane' spanning the length of the route from one ghost bike to the scene of the other fatality, calling for change.

One attendee compared the road to like "having a small piece of the Décarie [a major Montreal expressway] in your neighbourhood" and was part of the Vélo Fantôme crowd.

The group's organiser Séverine Le Page told CBC: "We talk about these collisions and then nothing happens so it has to change". She explained how it does not feel safe to cycle along Parc Avenue and said she would never let her children use the route.

[Zvi Leve/CC BY 2.0/Flickr]

Another local resident at the protest with his two kids in a trailer said: "You can live your whole life in a vehicle like this with your family and go anywhere as long as the roads are safe."

The protest came after the city's biking infrastructure plan, updated at the end of May to outline an "extensive network of 901km of bike lanes" that "makes it easy to get around streets, parks and along the waterfront" omitted any plan for segregated cycling infrastructure on the route.

Le Page said such a lane would "give more space to everyone" and "reduces the amount of traffic that can travel through... it's just much safer."

Marie Plourde, a city councillor and the city's deputy mayor, attended the protest with her bicycle and called the issue "complicated" but stressed her desire to "do something permanent".