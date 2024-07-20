“Cyclists dismount” sign put up as roadworks begin on “ham-fisted” bike lane repeatedly targeted by “brazen” cone-stealing vandals, despite road being open to motor traffic

Cyclists have slammed Trafford Council for putting up an advisory “Cyclists dismount” sign as roadworks have begun to replace the cones on the “ham-fisted” cycle lane repeatedly targeted by vandals, despite the road still being open to motor traffic.

The cycle lane on A56 in Stretford, Greater Manchester first came under scrutiny last year when it was targeted by vandals who removed the segregation cones to turn the bike lane into a third motor vehicle lane, with vehicles soon queueing up to fill the road and the removed cones stacked at the side of the road.

The news came in the same week that Manchester was ranked as the 'worst in Europe for clean and green transport' in a Clean Cities Campaign report. And then just days later, the vandals were at it again, this time removing the cones along the entire stretch of infrastructure, resulting in exasperated local cyclists calling for more effective segregation.

Now a year later, Trafford Council announced a £2 million investment dedicated at removing the “ham-fisted” cones and replacing it with better infrastructure to improve the segregation between the A-road and the cycle lane.

Local politicians and residents rejoiced at the decision, the relief running so high that a Labour councillor for Trafford, Aidan Williams, told the BBC he was “going to resist the urge to individually remove each traffic cone by drop-kicking it”.

However, just days after the announcement, as inroads have started to appear into the three-and-half month project, starting with the removal of barriers between the pavement and the cycle lane, one cyclist has shared an image of a Cyclists dismount sign that has been put up next to the bike lane on the pavement.

However, the road is still functional and open to motor traffic, leaving cyclists confused and disappointed.

@TraffordCouncil this is the correct sign. "Cyclists Dismount" should only be used when the road is closed to everyone except pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/Hq96UF9s7B — Glasgow Fietser (@FietserGlasgow) July 16, 2024

“There's a Cyclist Dismount appeared on the A56! This sign should not be used, and is itself obstructing the pavement. Cycles are allowed on the road, and the signage should be saying "Do not overtake cyclists". Please sort this @TraffordCouncil,” wrote Katcycle on Twitter.

She added: “It’s not possible for all cyclists to dismount and walk so arrangements should be made to allow cyclists to proceed without dismounting. I suspect temporary signage during work is not part of the planning.”

It's advisory. What you mean is; everyone chooses not to take the advice.

They're supposed to use this sign, "cyclists dismount" should only be used when the road is closed except to pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/CC7TxJFGID — Glasgow Fietser (@FietserGlasgow) July 16, 2024

Another person wrote: “Its blocking the footway pavement, when it should be on the Carriageway pavement. It is totally non compliant per TSRGD [Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions] Chapter 8 for road works which MUST provide a MINIMUM of 1.5m width.”

Meanwhile Tom said: “Fine, I'll dismount, but it'll take a lot longer to get through the lights,” while Melanie also echoed similar sentiment, writing: “I find myself very tempted with those signs to dismount and walk my bike through on the road very slowly…”

The temporary cycle lane on Chester Road was installed at the start of the Covid19 pandemic in an effort to ‘promote walking, wheeling and cycling choices for shorter journeys’, according to Trafford Council. But, the scheme proved unpopular with some — with a petition to scrap it receiving nearly 3,000 signatures in 2021.

Last year, Conservative Councillor Nathan Evans said the cycle lanes had been done in a 'ham-fisted' way, adding: “There's clearly a problem but the way they are treating cyclists, it's totally ridiculous. Maybe we can't afford [proper cycle lanes] but if we are going to do it, let's do it properly.”

Trafford Council has outlined the improvement plans, with protected cycle lanes featuring heavily throughout the proposals for the one-mile stretch of the A56 Chester Road in Stretford.

Images of the potential upgrades show cycle lanes segregated with wand-style bollards from the Talbot Road junction to "a point just north of the M60 Junction 7". This will also be accompanied by a "buffer strip" to increase the distance between the cycle lane and the multiple lanes for motorists.

There will be improved crossings to benefits cyclists and pedestrians, while new vehicle loading restrictions will be introduced on the route to prevent "loading or unloading at any time”.

Last summer, the police were involved after over 600 cones were stolen from the A56 in a "systematic theft" that prompted cyclists to urge the council to bypass the conflict and make the roads safer by installing a proper protected cycle lane.

Following the announcement of the plans, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham defended the idea for a new segregated cycle path. “The world where drivers dominate and cars have got all the road – we just can't be in that world anymore because life is changing,” he said.