Cyclist sustains serious head injury after unprovoked attack by gang

A cyclist has sustained what police say is a serious head injury after an unprovoked attack by a gang of teenagers in Renfrew, near Glasgow, on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland say he was cycling past the group of male and female youths – said to have been armed with bottles – on Arkleston Road at around 6pm when the assault happened.

The attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim, aged 25, bleeding from a wound to the back of his head on a footbridge close to Penilee Road.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment for his injuries, reports the Daily Record.

Police are now appealing for information to try and trace his assailants, with a spokeswoman for the force saying: “This was an incredibly distressing for the victim who was not known to his attackers.

“He had been cycling in the area when he was approached by a group of male youths.

“The youths quickly became aggressive and assaulted the 25-year-old, resulting in a large head wound.

“He was released from hospital after medics treated a serious wound on the back of his head,” she said.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, and for people who live nearby or were passing through the area to check footage from dashcams or CCTV.

“We would ask anyone who has any information which they think may assist officers with their enquiries to please get in touch,” the spokeswoman added.

“Any information can be helpful to help trace those responsible for this serious assault.”

Anyone able to assist police can contact the force via the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively the charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.