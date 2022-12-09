Hit-and-run driver charged after cyclist knocked off bike dragged herself off road then collapsed

A cyclist who was knocked off her bike on a roundabout by a hit-and-run driver whom she says “came out of nowhere” has spoken off how she dragged herself off the road to seek safety before collapsing. Police have subsequently traced the driver and passed a report to prosecutors.

Audrey Power sustained head injuries as well as a chipped elbow bone following the incident in Melrose in the Scottish Borders on the afternoon of Sunday 4 December, reports the Daily Record.

The incident happened on a roundabout on the A6091 Melrose bypass and has left the 50-year-old mother-of-three saying that may no longer ride on the road.

She recounted how the driver of a car described as a silver hatchback “came flying out of nowhere” and knocked her from her bike, the motorist failing to stop at the scene.

She dragged herself to the centre of the roundabout, out of the way of other motor vehicles, and two passers-by came to her aid, calling 999, and she was taken to the nearby Borders General Hospital for treatment.

She told the newspaper: “It all happened so quickly. One second I’m cycling and the next a car has rammed into me at speed.

“The reality of it is just hitting me now and I’m very lucky to be alive. But that’s my road biking days over I think. It was horrendous but it could have been so much worse.

“You read about these things happening but never think it will happen to you,” she continued.

“I believe the car drove straight onto the roundabout without any sign of slowing down at the junction and hit me with the driver side of their car. There is bound to be damage to the vehicle.

Recalling the collision itself, she said: “I felt my bike go out from under and all I remember was my head bouncing on the ground two or three times.

“Once I landed on the ground fully, I started trying to move things and I got myself onto the grass at the roundabout and collapsed.

“It’s then that I realised what had happened. I was in total shock and couldn’t breathe while crying.

“My helmet took the first impact when I landed on the ground. It’s cracked and bashed but it did its job.

“Why wearing a helmet is not compulsory in this country, I have no idea,” she said.

“My bike will be a write-off though because it’s carbon.”

Ms Power also wrote about the incident on Facebook on Monday and in a subsequent post after the driver had been tracked down, added: “Just to say a massive thank you to everyone who shared the post and sent lovely messages to me and to the police who put out an appeal. Everyone has been so kind and it makes me appreciate even more what a great place the Scottish Borders is to call home. I will hopefully sleep better tonight.”

On Wednesday, Police Scotland said: “A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash on the Melrose Bypass, A6091.

“Around 12.45pm on Sunday, 4 December, 2022, police were called to a crash involving a female cyclist and a car.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The public are thanked for their assistance with our earlier appeal.

Please note that comments are closed on this story.