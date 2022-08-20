Cyclist breaks pelvis in Richmond Park crash with off-lead dog

The Metropolitan Police have warned dog owners to keep their pets under control after a cyclist was left with a broken pelvis when he swerved to avoid hitting a dog in London’s Richmond Park.

The incident happened yesterday, according to Royal Parks Police – the same day that the Daily Telegraph reported plans to crack down on cyclists riding above the posted speed limits in the Royal Park, even though those only apply to motorists and not people on bikes.

The crash followed the end of the deer birthing season during which dog-owners were told to keep their dogs on leads when visiting Richmond Park.

The tweet said: “Is your four legged friend super excited to be off the lead now that the deer birthing season has ended?

"Unfortunately, some get so overwhelmed by their new freedom that they forget to look left and right at the road, so we need you to keep them under control.

“A cyclist had to take decisive action today in order to avoid hitting a dog that ran out in front of him. He crashed to the floor resulting in a suspected fractured pelvis. Wishing him a speedy recovery #RichmondPark #KeepDogsUnderControl.”

Last November, a judge said that cyclists and dog owners both “have a sense of absolute entitlement” when he allowed an appeal by a dog owner who had been ordered to pay £50,000 to a bike rider who sustained a brain injury after her Cocker Spaniel ran into his path and caused him to crash on Acton Green Common in West London.

Publishing executive David Crane, aged 71, was thrown over the handlebars of his bike in the collision with the dog belonging to investment banker Carina Read, 49, in March 2016.

Judge Alan Saggerson allowed Ms Read leave to appeal, saying: “We all know that cyclists whether on path, road or common, have a sense of absolute entitlement to do whatever they want to do and we all know that dog owners also have a similar sense of entitlement to do exactly what they want to do irrespective of anybody else.

“It's quite a conundrum,” the judge added.

The appeal hearing in that case has not yet taken place, as far as we can ascertain.