Cyclist attacked with metal pole while riding in London

Detectives are investigating after a female cyclist was attacked with a metal pole while riding through central London.

The victim, in her 30s, was injured at 7pm on Stamford Hill on Thursday by a male cyclist who followed her for a short while before launching the brutal assault.

Paramedics were scrambled to the scene and treated the woman for a head wound.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury; her condition is not thought to be serious.

“The incident happened as the woman was cycling on Stamford Hill. As she passed another male cyclist, he followed her and then struck her with a metal pole.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.