Cycling UK urges families to keep riding; British Cycling asks Government to recommend cycling; Zwift rivals offer free options in response to COVID-19; CeramicSpeed links up with eRacing team; "IsolaTTing"; Swiss pro swaps racing for hospital work + more

Cycling UK is advising families to keep riding their bikes together, but to follow hygiene advice before setting out.

The charity has updated its advice following consultation with healthcare experts in the wake of the government’s decision to close schools in England, with the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales doing likewise.

While Cycling UK has advised groups and clubs to cease events and rides, it says that not all cycling needs to stop, especially given the physical and mental health benefits.

It said: “Experts in healthcare have helped Cycling UK to compile information about precautions to take for those without any COVID-19 symptoms to continue riding during the school closure.

“If your children normally cycle to school, they can continue to ride even if they no longer have face-to-face lessons to go to.

“Provided your children are old enough to go out alone and in good health, Cycling UK is urging parents to arm their children with the right knowledge before letting them out. This includes:

- Highlighting the importance of keeping two metres’ distance from others

- Take tissues with you on the ride and dispose these when used in the nearest bin

- Wash their hands and cycle gloves when they return

“Provided everyone is well and not self-isolating because of cough or fever symptoms, riding as a family is also OK says Cycling UK as everyone is already living in close proximity. Unfortunately the traditional café stop on a bike ride is not advised, as the charity asks everyone to follow Government advice and avoid public venues.”

Cycling UK director Matt Mallinder commented: “Being cooped up all day in the same place while absolutely necessary for our physical health, will play havoc with people’s mental wellbeing – especially our young.

“Both Government and health experts have pointed out it’s fine to go out and be active – so long as you take the appropriate precautions, which is why Cycling UK is issuing our guidance for parents who might like to ride with their children or have children old enough to go out by themselves.

“Cycling UK also has plenty of tips for fun and safe activities parents might like to consider when out on their bikes with their families.”

Ypu can find the charity's advice to families during the current crisis here.