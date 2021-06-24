Team GB launch get active campaign sponsored by McVitie's and Toyota; Should food delivery robots be allowed in cycle lanes?; Police say drivers are why people don't cycle; Road sign warns 'cars are death machines that kill kids' + more on the live blog

The introduction of pizza delivery robots in Central Austin in the USA has sparked a debate about whether the machines should be allowed to go in cycle lanes.
The Austin Monitor report that Michigan-based tech firm Refraction AI started operations in Austin last week with 10 semi-autonomous robots delivering pizza to the city.
Jake Boone, vice chair of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Council, said: “My personal view is that I don’t believe these belong in the bike lane.
“I almost feel like we’re the test subject for this new technology, and that does bother me.
“What if in two years we have several hundred of these on the road?”
Some cyclists also expressed concerns about exactly how a REV-1 would move out of a rider's way on a path next to cars and trucks going past at 30 miles per hour or more...
For now a person on an electric scooter follows each REV-1 while the machine’s artificial intelligence learns the city's streets.
Eventually, the robot will roll on its own at up to 15 miles per hour with a remote operator monitoring it over the internet.
“We’re huge bike advocates and big believers that they are an important part of city transportation,” Refraction AI CEO Luke Schneider said.
“The robots are required to yield the right of way to bicycles, to pedestrians, as well as to regular vehicular traffic.”