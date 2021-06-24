Team GB launch get active campaign sponsored by McVitie's and Toyota; Should food delivery robots be allowed in cycle lanes?; Police say drivers are why people don't cycle; Road sign warns 'cars are death machines that kill kids' + more on the live blog

Following on from yesterday's story about Surrey Police sliding into an angry driver's DM's when they moaned about cyclists riding in the middle of the road, the force has now explained to other angry commentators why they need to educate motorists.

One person wrote under the initial post: "Cyclists are a law unto themselves. @SurreyRoadCops shame on you for promoting this."

In response, the force replied: Our job is to educate and encourage and enforce road safety matters - we can do that by stopping offenders out on the road, or via Social Media…which is why we have a Twitter account.

The full reply read: "Cycling is a great enabler of transport and better health - it’s under promoted and under used. Surveys constantly show the primary reason people don’t cycle is because they feel unsafe due to motorists actions.

A motorist can (and regularly does) cause significant harm to others, our job is to enforce that. Because there are more motorists on the road we naturally deal with significantly higher number of offenders by motorists than any other form of transport."