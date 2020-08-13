Support road.cc

Live blog

Criterium du Dauphiné bitesize highlights; A tough day for Chris Froome + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Aug 13, 2020 09:19
08:19
A tough day for Chris Froome

Still riding his way back to full fitness, Chris Froome was working as a domestique at the Tour de l'Ain last week.

He did the familiar Ineos front-of-the-peloton thing on the climbs and looked okay.

At the Dauphiné yesterday, he was dropped when the peloton was still quite large.

What d'ya reckon?

08:16
Critérium du Dauphiné: Bitesize highlights of Stage 1

The Critérium du Dauphiné started yesterday. Here's a little highlights thing.

And here's the finish.

