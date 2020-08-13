Criterium du Dauphiné bitesize highlights; A tough day for Chris Froome + more

Still riding his way back to full fitness, Chris Froome was working as a domestique at the Tour de l'Ain last week.

He did the familiar Ineos front-of-the-peloton thing on the climbs and looked okay.

At the Dauphiné yesterday, he was dropped when the peloton was still quite large.

A tough day at the office for Chris Froome and Jonathan Castroviejo 😩 Watch 👇

What d'ya reckon?