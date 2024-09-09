15-year sentence for drug dealer who killed cyclist while speeding at 60mph in 30 zone

A drug dealer who hit and killed a cyclist as the "reckless and dangerous" driver sped through Ipswich at 60mph, double the speed limit, has been jailed for 15 years after being found guilty in court.

James Ashman denied causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court, the drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison, 14 of those for the driving offence, with an additional year for a drug-dealing offence.

Following his sentencing, Suffolk Police released video footage of events before and after the fatal collision, Ashman seen speeding and narrowly avoiding a collision with a pedestrian before later fleeing the scene after a crash involving himself, two other vehicles being driven on Vernon Street and cyclist Benjamin Wright who died at the scene.

The collision happened shortly before 10pm on Thursday 12 October 2022, Ashman seen running from his vehicle afterwards. Police established he had hit Mr Wright, causing a secondary collision with the driver of a Volkswagen Golf, before Ashman also hit a Skoda being driven on the same road too.

CCTV analysis and a reconstruction using an Audi of the same model, year and body shape to that being driven by Ashman confirmed to investigators that he had been driving at around 60mph when the collision occurred, twice the 30mph speed limit.

The investigation also found that he was talking on the phone, using a handsfree device, at the time of the collision. He was seen running from the scene and went to a friend's house before later stopping a cyclist on Wherstead Road and paying £40 to take his bike, on which Ashman rode to a local shop and claimed his car had been stolen at knifepoint and asked for a lift to an address in Chelmondiston.

When police searched the address later that night they found him hiding in the garden behind a garden shed, where he was arrested.

The clothes he had been wearing that night were found in a plastic bag at the property, along with large quantities of cannabis and £5,000 in cash.

A year after the collision, Ashman was charged with causing death by dangerous driving last October, six months after he had been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

He admitted failing to stop but denied the other charges. Ashman was jailed for 12 months in prison at an earlier hearing after he and another man had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis. A 14-year sentence for the death by dangerous driving offence will now run consecutively following Ashman's sentencing on Thursday.

Detective Inspector David McCormack, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Ashman's actions that evening were dangerous and reckless, and he showed absolutely no regard for the law or other road users – travelling at almost double the 30mph speed limit.

"It is clear that Ashman attempted to evade justice by leaving the scene of the collision, making up a false story of his car being stolen to persuade an innocent member of public to drive him to a friend's address, where he then hid from officers. He has then refused to acknowledge the severity of the charge against him.

"The family and friends of Benjamin Wright have been left truly devastated and I hope today's result will provide them with some closure. I also hope this sends a message to other motorists about the consequences of driving dangerously and at high speed."