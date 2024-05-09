“Just locking them sadly isn’t good enough”: Police ask cyclists to remove wheels and saddle “if they can’t keep their bike inside”, after several thieves steal bikes; Reaction to Zwift subscription hike; Michael Woods out of Giro + more on the live blog

A rather interesting proposition to solve bike thefts from a police force takes the top spot on the live blog today.

With the sun and the bank holiday weekend coinciding and joining forces to bring perhaps the first glimpse of the much-awaited spring to the British Isles, bike thieves found a hunting ground at the Ashurst Campsite in New Forest National Park, stealing several bikes off the back of a camper van after cutting through a bike lock.

And sharing photos of the cut lock, local officers from the New Forest Heart Police suggested that locking bikes is simply not good enough, and suggested that cyclists take away any removable spare parts if they leave their bikes outside.

The police force wrote: “The first photograph shows you the lock that was used to secure one of the bikes stolen from the Ashurst campsite over the weekend. As you can see it was very easy for the thieves to cut through it, even though the bike was attached to the back of a camper van and the owners were inside (like those in the photo).”

“That’s why it’s always best if you can’t keep your bikes inside to remove a wheel, the saddle or both. Just locking them sadly isn’t good enough.”

> Three quarters of Brits don’t expect police to bother investigating bike thefts

This isn’t the first time the force has suggested such measures to cyclists. Last year, when bikes were stolen from the same campsite, the force wrote on social media that cyclists should keep their bikes inside, and if they couldn’t, then they should “take the wheels off, or saddle, or both”.

In fact, New Hampshire Police, which oversees the New Forest Heart Police, has a dedicated website with guidelines for cyclists on how to keep their bikes safe. Some suggestions include using two quality locks (one of them being a D-lock), locking both the wheels and the frame to the stand, using different types of locks… and “take removable parts with you”.

“Take parts that are easy to remove with you, such as wheels, lights, baskets or the saddle. Or use locking skewers or nuts which can increase security by securing the bike's components to the frame permanently,” is the force’s advice to cyclists.

Only if there was a way to crack down on bike thefts, I wonder…

> Cycling UK hails "clever" policing after bait bicycle used to track down £130,000 bike theft gang in one shift

Meanwhile, David Harrison, councillor at Hampshire County Council said: “Police are advising that it isn’t enough to secure your bike these days with a cable and lock. It seems it is now necessary to remove a wheel or a saddle and preferably both!

“I have always believed that the risk of having your bike stolen is a major factor when it comes to persuading people to travel by bike and leave the car at home. Lots of people tell me that they wouldn't risk leaving their bike in Totton town centre and certainly not at places like the train station which has one of the worst records in the country when it comes to bike theft.

“We have more CCTV in this country per head of population than any other, but that doesn't seem to be much of a deterrent, given that the thieves often use hoodies and masks.

“The only other answer seems to be lockable cages. However, this involves public expense at a time when councils are struggling to meet the most basic of needs, such as road repairs.

“I am not sure I know what the answer is. I do think that we won't see a major shift towards cycling if we can't solve the problem of bike theft though.”

> Find out how to keep your bike safe at home with our 9 essential steps

Let us know in the comments (or by email) if you’ve had any interactions with the Hampshire Constabulary, and if you’re likely to remove your wheels and saddle the next time you go for a quick nature’s call or to grab a cup of coffee and piece of cake…