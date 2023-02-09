Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Fred Wright returns to the track – with weird, tilted stem; Parlee files for bankruptcy; Cycling podcaster’s ‘interesting’ road safety advice; Ferry company criticised for “disgraceful” bike fares; Dan Bigham’s very pink bike + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and Ryan Mallon is back in the live blog hotseat with all the latest essential (and non-essential) cycling news and views
Thu, Feb 09, 2023 09:44
19
Fred Wright returns to the track – with weird, tilted stem; Parlee files for bankruptcy; Cycling podcaster’s ‘interesting’ road safety advice; Ferry company criticised for “disgraceful” bike fares; Dan Bigham’s very pink bike + more on the live blogFred Wright, 2023 European Track Championships, Elimination Race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
13:20
13:09
Top tips for toasty toes in… errr, sub-zero temperatures (damn, almost made it)
12:39
Charlotte Kool outsprints former teammate Lorena Wiebes on opening stage of UAE Tour

The opening stage of the first-ever edition of the women’s UAE Tour took place today, with SD Worx’s Lorena Wiebes – who, in recent years, became the world’s most prolific sprinter while in the colours of DSM – losing out to former lead-out rider (and current DSM sprinter) Charlotte Kool in a frenetic finale at Dubai Harbour.

Awkward…

12:12
Cyclists get around extortionate ferry prices – by packing their bikes in bags and carrying them as foot passengers

Last month – though it feels like a lifetime ago – we reported on the live blog that former pro mountain biker and Active Nation commissioner for Scotland Lee Craigie questioned Brittany Ferries’ decision to charge her £75 to take her bike from Portsmouth to Santander.

> “Can we expect a valet service?” Former pro mountain biker charged £75 to bring bike on ferry 

After the company got back to her with, frankly, a load of old rubbish about increased demand and the acres upon acres of space apparently taken up by bikes on ferries (Won’t someone please think of the motorists?), Craigie and her mountain biking chums decided to sidestep the hefty charge with a bike bag each and some quick assembly upon arrival:

“They wanted to charge us £80 per bike to ride on to the ferry, so we carried bike bags with us and dismantled them, packed them up, and carried them on as foot passengers,” she said.

“Not easy but worth it.”

According to Brittany Ferries, “prices vary depending on the route/date/departure time and how far in advance the booking is made”, with fees for cyclists starting from £5 (and all the way up to £80, apparently).

Needless to say, many ferry-using cyclists weren’t happy with the company’s tepid response.

“Imagine doing this with a family of six of us, including an infant, five bikes, a trailer bike, a trailer, eighteen panniers and five handlebar bags,” wrote one Twitter user. “Brittany Ferries have lost our repeat business with this pathetic policy.”

“So they’re happy to rip off those who cycle, no care for those with disabilities or mobility issues who just can’t do this to avoid the extortionate fare for taking a cycle,” said another.

“Well this is properly bonkers,” noted Gaz. “Never heard of a ferry company charging for assembled bikes when wheeled on, but not if chucked in a bag and carried on. Most strange.”

11:43
Parlee RZ7 LE
High-end US bike brand Parlee files for bankruptcy

In another damning indictment of the current state of the bike industry, high-end US brand Parlee Cycles filed for voluntary bankruptcy this month, according to public court documents seen by Cycling Weekly.

Parlee was founded in 2000 by Massachusetts-based high-performance boat builder Bob Parlee, and quickly became known for its specialist, custom, and often stunning carbon fibre frames which aimed to provide speed without compromising ride quality. The company filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy on 6 February.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for Parlee. Under the United States Bankruptcy Code, a Chapter 11 allows the company in debt to propose a reorganisation plan, usually involving bringing in external partners, designed to pay creditors and keep the business afloat.

11:12
The ‘avid cyclist’ strikes again…

On this morning’s edition of ‘Transparently Controversial Twitter Threads’:

I suppose getting roasted on Twitter and alienating almost every cyclist on the planet is one way of drumming up business for your podcast… 

10:38
Ask Phil Gil

The retired classics legend’s new Agony Aunt column seems to be going well…

09:56
Team GB men’s team pursuit, 2023 European track championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
From the ridiculous to the sublime: Dan Bigham rides fetching pink bike as Katy Marchant secures silver on return to racing after giving birth

While Fred Wright’s pointy stem set-up may not be to everyone’s tastes, his British teammate Dan Bigham’s team pursuit bike is… actually, I’m sure it’ll divide opinion too, if I’m honest.

Bigham, who helped propel Team GB – the current team pursuit world champions – to the second-fastest time in qualifying at the Velodrome Suisse yesterday, opted for a pair of rather modest, refined pink and black Pinarellos for this week’s European Championships:

Unfortunately for aero guru Bigham and teammates Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, and Ollie Wood, it might take more than pink to make the Italians sink, as the Filippo Ganna-powered Azzurri secured top spot in qualifying with a strong 3:49.582.

Lauren Bell, Emma Finucane, and Katy Marchant of Great Britain in action during the Women’s Team Sprint final, 2023 European Track Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

[Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

Meanwhile, Katy Marchant enjoyed a successful return to international competition since giving birth to son Arthur last June, helping Team GB to the team sprint silver – alongside the astute squad rotation of Lauren Bell, Emma Finucane, and Sophie Capewell – behind a strong German team.

GB’s men team sprinters were also forced to settle for silver, as Ali Fielding, Jack Carlin, and Joe Truman succumbed to a dominant Dutch outfit.

09:16
Fred Wright, 2023 European Track Championships, Elimination Race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
‘Ah Fred, you’re racing next, did you say? Sure take one of those, we can whack the stem up if it doesn’t fit’: Fred Wright returns to the track at European championships… with odd-looking bike

After a breakthrough season on the road, which saw him take a top ten at the Tour of Flanders and going desperately close on several occasions at the Tour and Vuelta, Fred Wright has finally made his return to the track at this week’s European championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Last night’s elimination race marked the first time that the 23-year-old, who is eyeing up a Madison berth at next year’s Paris Olympics, has raced around in circles in Team GB kit since 2019.

Fred Wright, 2023 European Track Championships, Elimination Race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

[Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

“I’m excited but a little bit nervous to see how the track legs are going to be, but that’s the whole reason I’m doing it,” Wright told the Independent last week.

“Going to the Olympics on the track was an ambition of mine since I started properly getting into cycling. The way things have gone haven’t led to that but I’m now in the position where the possibility of that is something I’m really going to push for.

“I want to do the road race possibly as well – the chance to come in and do the road race and the Madison, that’s what I’m aiming for. The Euros are almost a test to see how that would look.”

Oddly, it appears that Wright’s long-awaited return to the boards took some within British Cycling by surprise, judging by his rather peculiar bike set-up last night:

Or maybe the Bahrain-Victorious powerhouse just prefers the old school Beijing-era GB bike and a massive stem pointed towards the heavens, who knows?

Fred Wright, 2023 European Track Championships, Elimination Race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

[Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

In any case, last night’s Devil certainly proved a “shock to the system” for a rider used to pounding over 200km of hills and cobbles lately, as he finished 14th behind the winner, young German prospect Tim Torn Teutenberg.

But don’t worry, we’ll still see Wright – and his weird bike – flying around the Velodrome Suisse on Sunday alongside Ollie Wood in the Madison.

Just get that stem sorted, eh Fred?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 