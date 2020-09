Breaking: all 650 riders + staff at Tour de France return negative COVID-19 tests (but race director Christian Prudhomme tests positive); The Road Tax Bot is on a mission to correct 'road tax' myths; the Tour de France mask-ot + more on the live blog

Beep beep. Road tax was abolished in 1937.

Motor vehicles are taxed on emissions. Electric cars are exempt from charges as are bicycles as the emissions are zero. Road building and repairs are paid from general taxation which the general population pay through many forms of tax. — Road Tax Bot (@RoadTaxBot2) September 8, 2020

It's come to our attention that the Road Tax Bot Twitter account, created some time in August, has taken the liberty of seeking out people spouting nonsense about the mythical 'road tax' and correcting them. Here are a few more examples...

