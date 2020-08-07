Near Miss of the Day 451: Driver flirts with head-on collision to get to red light slightly sooner

Today’s near miss seems depressingly typical. Seeing one driver pass a cyclist, a second one follows – despite the fact it means moving into the path of an oncoming vehicle and despite the fact it only means arriving at a red light fractionally sooner.

The incident occurred on Coneygree Road in Tipton.

It doesn’t seem that the first driver could have had much of a view of the road ahead. Perhaps they felt they could see enough to judge that they could pass before any oncoming vehicle rounded the corner.

The second driver seems bent on passing regardless of circumstances though. It’s a manoeuvre that almost smacks of jealousy at seeing another motorist get in front of a cyclist.

The red lights stops them both.

The footage was provided by Martin, who also submitted Near Miss of the Day 449.

He said he would be reporting the incident to the police.

“Nothing will get done unless I start reporting them,” he reasons.

