The pain doesn't end at the finish line... Carlos Rodríguez taken out by broadcast crew after Tour de France stage; Cycling UK figure questions Telegraph claim "Britain's cycling boom went bust"; Vingegaard's bonkers climbing times + more on the live blog

After four-and-a-half hours of brutal Pyrenean Tour de France action, ascents of an HC and first-category mountain and battling to stay alongside Tadej Pogačar, David Gaudu, Mattias Skjelmose, Simon Yates and the rest of the best riders dropped by Jonas Vingegaard's dominant attack, you probably just want to get back on the bus, have a shower, lie down and eat some proper food.

Quite far from the top of your list of 'things you'd love to do', I'd imagine, would be... getting knocked over by a backstepping sound guy...

Buen susto de Carlos Rodríguez @INEOSGrenadiers al terminar la etapa #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/veUWmxalJL — Robert Marcé ⛰🚵🏻 (@robert_marce) July 5, 2023

Too cynical to suggest Netflix creating their own drama for season two of Unchained? There's a whole overspilling car park's worth of broadcasters at the Tour so perhaps unfair to blame the docuseries makers just yet. Surprising the guy didn't hear Rodríguez coming... sorry, there was absolutely no need for that atrocious brand of 'comedy' this early in the day...

Moving swiftly on...

Great piss-boiling work from Adam here...

Why doesn’t he have a bell? — Adam Guest (@adamguest) July 5, 2023