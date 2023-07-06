Learner driver who was speeding and on a phone call jailed for 14 months for killing milkman cycling to work

A milkman who was cycling to start his night shift and was only months away from retirement was killed by a speeding learner driver in Manchester. The driver has now been jailed for 14 months for causing death by careless driving and driving without a full licence.

63-year-old Roger Parris was cycling to work in Eccles from his home in Salford before his 1AM shift when he was hit from behind by Ravi Singh-Ratthore of Old Trafford, who was driving at speeds of up to 58mph.

Singh-Ratthore was in his Volkswagen Golf and was following the driver of a BMW when he hit Parris, according to Mirror.

The driver did not stop initially and kept on driving, before returning to the spot. Parris, a grandfather, was rushed to Royal Salford Hospital, but died an hour later of his injuries in December 2021.

The police later found that the driver only had a provisional licence and was making a phone call at the wheel of his car when the collision happened. The prosecutor also mentioned that Parris had complained about the state of the cycle lane to his partner earlier.

Minshull Street Crown Court, hearing the case, sentenced Singh-Ratthore to 14 months in prison after he admitted causing death by careless driving and driving without a full licence.

John Kennerley, prosecuting, said: “He was a milkman who made this journey frequently. He was wearing a helmet, bright reflective clothing and had lights fixed on the front and rear of his bike. As a result, we can be sure that he was clearly visible to road users.

“Before the incident, he had complained to his long-term partner about the poor state of the cycle path on Centenary Way in Old Trafford.

“The defendant was driving a Silver Volkswagen Golf and travelling alongside a BMW 1 Series at the time of the incident. Before the incident, the occupant of the BMW had got out of the vehicle and interacted with the defendant when their cars were parked up.

“The defendant then drove behind the other car in the run-up to the incident. They were passing over the Manchester Ship Canal on Centenary Way at around 12:50am. The road was a dual carriageway with a clearly marked 40 mile per hour speed limit.

“Mr Parris was cycling on the road at the time, rather than the cycle path - perhaps for the reasons we heard earlier. It was still dark at the time of night, but the road was well lit with street lighting.

“The defendant's speed was calculated to be travelling at between 52 and 58mph. Phone evidence showed that he was using his phone to make a call before the incident.

“This call started at 12:40am and lasted approximately 13 minutes. This means he was on the phone at the relevant time of the incident. He had a hands free system installed in the car, but we cannot say whether he was using it at the time.

“When the BMW driver saw Mr Parris, he applied his brakes. The defendant was immediately behind Mr Parris, but he was oblivious and drove straight into the back of him. It was clear he did not see him because he only applied his brake lights after the collision.

“Another road user who was driving by thought she saw rubbish in the road before realising it was a person. She stopped her car, put her hazards on and called 999.

Mr Parris's brother Andrew said: "If he had not been killed by this man's callous and carelessness, my brother would have continued to outlive us all. Now I am missing a brother who has always been there for me.

Andrew also described his brother as fit and zesty, and said that he was planning to retire in Spring 2022, just a couple of months before his death.

“The biggest impact of all will be on his three months and two-month-old grandchildren, who have been completely denied any memory of having their pops,” he added.

Mr Parris' daughter Heather said in a statement: "Losing someone just days before Christmas is a pain that lingers.

“Every time I hear a bike bell or see a cyclist, I am reminded of that fact. His wisdom and humour has now been replaced by a silence that echoes throughout our lives. I have since had to sell the family home, the sale of which was going to fund his retirement by the sea.”