Council blames Tory Government's slashed active travel budget after only one in three cycling and walking projects receives funding

Reading Borough Council has blamed the Conservative Government's decision to slash the active travel budget for England after only one of its three projects aimed to walking and cycling conditions in the city received funding, however, a Green councillor has claimed that one of the proposed cycle lanes would have simply duplicated an existing route instead of connecting Reading's "disjointed" cycling network.
The government announced the cuts to the budget for active travel schemes in England outside London in March, with the Walking & Cycling Alliance (WACA) estimating that two thirds of previously promised funding will be lost, making it "impossible" to meet Net Zero and active travel targets.
The WACA had described the decision as a "backward move", and the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling & Walking (APPGCW) said that it was "incredibly disappointing".
The Reading Borough Council, after the failed bid for the funding, said: "The Government significantly reduced the overall funding pot available to all local councils under the 4th tranche of the Active Travel, so while obviously disappointed there was always likely to be limited funding available for Reading on this occasion, particularly as it had been successful in earlier rounds.
"We are disappointed that the obvious strategic benefits of linking the existing Sidmouth Street cycle lane with the National Cycle Network 422 scheme at Kennetside was not recognised by Active Travel England at this time.
"It remains a firm ambition of the Council to deliver these improvements as and when new funding opportunities arise."
One of the projects, deemed controversial since its inception, was the Sidmouth Street cycle lane, reports the Reading Chronicle, as it removed the use of the southbound lane for vehicle use. Opponents also argued that it 'duplicates' a much more well-used walking and cycling route in Watlington Street.
In September last year, when the cycle lane went to vote for being made permanent, it was voted against by only one member, Greens Councillor Rob White, who's also the leader of the opposition.
Councillor White said: "Green councillors support better, safer cycle routes in Reading, but we didn’t support the Sidmouth Street cycle lane, which is a duplication of an existing good, well used cycle link – Watlington Street.
"The existing Watlington Street route for bikes is already joined up to the Kennet side via the pedestrian/cycle crossings next to the Lyndhurst pub.
"No wonder the government rejected the council’s bid for over £500,000 to connect Sidmouth Street to the Kennet Side.
"The council should be bidding for money to make our roads safe for cyclists and join up Reading’s disjointed cycle network. Unfortunately it is wasting time bidding for money to duplicate existing links."
The council also failed to receive funding to investigate pedestrian and cycle improvements at Christchurch Green, and was only able to secure a funding of £75,000 for building a pedestrian crossing in the Upper Redlands Road.
Since slashing the budget in March, Westminster been criticised even more for not providing sufficient and adequate cycling opportunities, with the recent elections campaign painting Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak as a messiah to stop the so-called "War on the Motorist", drawing sharp rebuke from many cycling charities.
Last week, six of the country's leading active travel groups came together to claim that the prime minister’s reported ‘Plan for Motorists’ will deny citizens "their choice, health, and freedom".
According to the CEOs of Cycling UK, British Cycling, Bikeability Trust, Living Streets, Ramblers, and Sustrans, the proposals, instead of giving people real choice over how they live their lives, "ignore possibilities for cheap, reliable, and sustainable travel, leaving many with one default option: to drive".
And earlier this week, Cycling UK responded to the speech made by Transport Secretary Mark Harper at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, accusing the government of being "intent on undermining" some of the "most successful transport policies of recent years" in an "ill-fated attempt to win support" ahead of the next general election.
Even former Olympic champion and active travel commissioner Chris Boardman urged Rishi Sunak to "just stick with" policies promoting active travel. He also said that the language of Sunak's announcement, which called schemes such as low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and 20mph zones "hare-brained", was "not the language I would choose" and called on the government to also announce "sensational active travel policy".
The whole premise of councils being forced to bid for funding is a farce. The government should be providing councils with enough money to be doing a proper job of Active Travel, not making them bid for dribs and drabs of funding that they almost certainly won't get.
Of course, funding for road schemes wasn't cut by nearly as much as Active Travel, so they're saying
"carry on embedding the car culture councils, it's what we really want."
"Carry on Governing" the latest in the long series of British Carry On farces.
There was yet another prediction of climate doom this week "the last chance" to be immediately ignored by the government, who announced more drilling for oil and that they are the party of drivers. Dystopia doesn't really cover this bunch of *****.
But we did that for decades and the mess of infra we've got now is the result.
This way, in theory, the councils have to show they understand what they're doing and only get money for infra that actually delivers benefit.
I don't want money wasted on more painted lines, signs or shared paths.
I was under the impression that ATF4 was not affected by the cut to the active travel budget - it will affect the coming years instead.
That was my impression too, but its a handy crossed wire to have if youre a council of one party blaming it on a goverment from another, rather than admitting you mucked up your bid.
This road to nowhere is not much use, I shall be using the parallel and quiet next road along to the East (Watlington Street) in about half an hour as it actually joins up with other cycle lanes/crossings.
The next road to the West has a bus lane each direction and the one after that, Southampton Street, has a cycle lane most of the way down (One Way).
Last Thursday night I happened across a student who had tried to get into the cycle lane outside Reading University and not seeing the size of the kerb up from the road to the cycle lane had come a cropper, hit her head, cut her knee and ripped her trousers. I was in a taxi but alighted at my friend's flat and felt I had to go back to ensure she was OK.
Yes, the exact cycle lane Councillor Page announced recently by video where a massive van bumped up the kerb and into the cycle lane behind him!
So, it's safe for vans to enter the cycle lane but dangerous for cyclists. Perfection.
Reading cycle "network" is a dangerous shambles.
I don't know the details of Reading but I suspect they're both right. However the Green Councillor Rob White very likely has put his finger on it - what actually helps with people cycling is a network of infra *. That, however, needs not just cash - it needs vision and a lot of political courage because however it's done it will involve:
a) some very visible cycling infra. So no "quiet streets / byways on the quiet / on footpaths, so we don't trigger so many noisy anti-cyclist types"
b) tackling junctions - which will have some impact on motorists / pedestrians, even if only while rebuilding.
c) not all routes can go "round the houses" - cycling routes must also go where people in cars want to go (because that's where people want to go). Again likely means some degree of "conflict" with drivers, even if it's just them losing a bit of road width.
I bet it looks much easier to upgrade cycle infra where it already exists, because currently extending it is a battle every time. Of course every penny spent on cycling will rouse some noisy detractors. Politicians also see it as handing a weapon to their opponents. It should of course be the other way round, an open goal for whoever supports it. That's because cycle infra benefits everyone - the users of it, the local economy more generally, the taxpayer and even drivers...
* The other part is reducing the attractiveness and convenience of driving but we dare not whisper that yet. Indeed this might be off the agenda for at least another 6 years since the main Westminster parties have decided this is a useful "bread and circuses" issue to assuage the public without having to change the status quo. Whoever wins may credit this to their pro-car agenda, like the Uxbridge election...