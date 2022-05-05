Support road.cc

“Taxi drivers love the Blackfriars Road cycle lane so much they want to use it too”; What's your favourite grand tour?; Royal Parks cycleway closures; Let there be rock at the Giro + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday, the Giro starts tomorrow, and a very excited Ryan Mallon is here with all the latest news and views on the live blog…
Thu, May 05, 2022 09:23
10:57
Poll: What’s your favourite grand tour?

If you haven’t already guessed it from my excitable tone, grand tour season is only 24 hours away!

So, to celebrate, I’ve decided to roll out that ever-popular pro cycling debate: what’s your favourite three-week stage race?

Is it the Giro d’Italia, the handsome, suave, and ever-so-slightly pretentious wine-drinking middle sibling of the grand tours, who occasionally loses the plot and throws a massive house party, with the best food, booze and entertainment, only for none of their older brother’s friends to turn up?

Or is it the Tour de France: the ultra-successful, hyper-driven eldest child, who works a high-powered job at PWC and almost exclusively listens to Ed Sheeran, but who has recently tried to prove to his other siblings that he can be just as cool as them (‘Hey guys, check out this kilometre-long stretch of gravel, so dope, amiright?’)?

Or maybe you long for the Vuelta a España, the kooky, punky and endearingly weird youngest sibling who, after being neglected for so long, is now being mentored by their older French brother in the ways of the boardroom...

Well since we’re all voting today anyway, why not have a poll to decide?

As we say here in Northern Ireland: vote early, vote often!

09:43
‘You can dodge the rain, but you can’t dodge The Royal Parks’ cycle lane closures’

Please tell me I’m not the only one who read that tweet in the style of Rip Torn’s character Patches O’Houlihan in Dodgeball....

Remember Lance Armstrong’s cameo in that film? Ah, 2004, simpler times.

> Queen’s Platinum Jubilee forces six-week closure of key London cycleway

If you’re not up to speed with how the ceremonial habits of the aristocracy have impacted upon London’s cycleways, you can catch up on the full story here.

And it’s fair to say that not everyone is happy about changing their daily commute to accommodate Liz’s party schedule:

09:07
Giro + EF-EasyPost + AC/DC = Vibes

Unfortunately, I missed last night’s Giro team presentation (I’m as shocked and appalled as you are), but I really hope Jonathan Vaughters’ charges took to the stage to the tune of Acca Dacca’s aptly named Dirty Deeds-era classic ‘Ride On’.

Though it was probably ‘Thunderstruck’, wasn’t it?

Now, if we were back in the 1990s or 2000s, I doubt the DJ would have resisted the urge to play AC/DC’s homage to that particularly murky era of pro cycling, ‘If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)’.

08:18
“Taxi drivers love the Blackfriars Road cycle lane so much they want to use it too”

Footage from a cyclist’s London commute sent Twitter into a bit of a meltdown last night (and no, before you ask, it wasn’t Jeremy Vine), after a taxi driver was filmed taking up a decent chunk of the Blackfriars Road cycle lane in Southwark.

Needless to say, the cabbie came in for quite a bit of stick from baffled Twitter users:

However – and perhaps just as inevitably – some motorists came to the driver’s defence, pointing out that the cabbie may have been unloading a wheelchair at the time the footage was filmed:

What do you think? Did the driver, as one commenter claimed, have “no excuse” for parking in the bike lane, or can it be justified in certain circumstances?

