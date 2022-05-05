“Taxi drivers love the Blackfriars Road cycle lane so much they want to use it too”; What's your favourite grand tour?; Royal Parks cycleway closures; Let there be rock at the Giro + more on the live blog

If you haven’t already guessed it from my excitable tone, grand tour season is only 24 hours away!

So, to celebrate, I’ve decided to roll out that ever-popular pro cycling debate: what’s your favourite three-week stage race?

Is it the Giro d’Italia, the handsome, suave, and ever-so-slightly pretentious wine-drinking middle sibling of the grand tours, who occasionally loses the plot and throws a massive house party, with the best food, booze and entertainment, only for none of their older brother’s friends to turn up?

Or is it the Tour de France: the ultra-successful, hyper-driven eldest child, who works a high-powered job at PWC and almost exclusively listens to Ed Sheeran, but who has recently tried to prove to his other siblings that he can be just as cool as them (‘Hey guys, check out this kilometre-long stretch of gravel, so dope, amiright?’)?

Or maybe you long for the Vuelta a España, the kooky, punky and endearingly weird youngest sibling who, after being neglected for so long, is now being mentored by their older French brother in the ways of the boardroom...

Well since we’re all voting today anyway, why not have a poll to decide?

SuperSurvey

As we say here in Northern Ireland: vote early, vote often!