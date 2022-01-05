Specialized reveals 2022 Tarmac SL7 bikes for its men's and women's WorldTour teams

For the 2022 season, Specialized is the bike sponsor to three WorldTour men’s teams - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, TotalEnergies and BORA-hansgrohe - and the SD Worx WorldTour women’s team. Scroll on to see the stunning new finishes...

Specialized’s WorldTour teams headed to southern Spain in December 2021, but not just as an opportunity to pack in lots of training miles in the sun. The December camps are a chance for the pro riders to meet new teammates, plan race schedules and, for Specialized’s sponsored team riders, to receive Retül bike fits and get comfortable with new equipment.

All teams will be riding on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 frameset that was launched in 2020 as the “one bike to rule them all, putting an end to the idea of a climbing bike and an aero bike”. Specialized claims that the Tarmac SL7 is almost as aerodynamically efficient as the discontinued Venge aero road bike while being at the UCI's minimum weight limit for racing.

Let’s take a look at the finishes of these stunning bikes…

SD Worx

The Tarmac SL7 has been coated in a very neat metallic purple and pink finish for Specialized’s sole WorldTour women’s team for 2022, SD Worx.

Specialized provides the team with Tarmac SL7 bikes, components, helmets, shoes, tyres and now apparel too. Then, you’ve got Sram supplying the Red eTap AXS groupset, Zipp providing 303 Firecrest wheels and Time pedals.

Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl, BORA-hansgrohe and TotalEnergies

Specialized will be providing bikes, components, helmets, shoes, tyres, and Roval wheels/components this 2022 season for its three WorldTour men’s teams.

Shimano is the groupset supplier to all three of these teams, and so the Tarmac SL7s are equipped with the brand’s Dura-Ace groupsets; however, it seems only Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl have managed to get hold of the latest version of Dura-Ace.

Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl have a subtle metallic navy blue fade going on, that looks very stylish!

With World Champ Julian Alaphilippe on the team rooster, you’ll also spot a rainbow painted version in the peloton.

The TotalEnergies’ Tarmac SL7 is a lighter blue, but also comes with a bright red seatpost that’s very hard to miss.

At the other end of the spectrum, BORA-hansgrohe have gone stealthy with a largely black finish, albeit with some turquoise touches.

Which is your favourite finish?