Angry Brexiteers contact Dutch bike parts website that stopped shipping to the UK; Nail trap found on popular MTB trail; Beryl Burton mural graffitied; Cycling can improve your chances of employment by 12%; Pro cycling's baby boom + more on the live blog

Well, here's some unexpected news for your Tuesday afternoon. Tour de France stage winner Marc Hirschi has left Team DSM, formerly Sunweb, with immediate effect. The Swiss rider became a household name last year following the Tour de France where he claimed three top-three stage results before ending his season on the podium at both Liège–Bastogne–Liège and the World Championships.

A team statement said: "Team DSM has reached a settlement agreement with their rider Marc Hirschi to terminate their present employment before the original end date of 31 December 2021. It has been agreed that the agreement will be terminated with immediate effect and that no further comments will be made.

"Team DSM wishes Marc Hirschi all the best for the continuation of his career and expresses its gratitude for what Marc Hirschi has contributed to the team."

What happens next will be very interesting indeed.