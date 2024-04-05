Israel-Premier Tech to race gravel bikes at Paris-Roubaix

Israel-Premier Tech will race Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix on gravel bikes; the riders will take on the notorious cobbles aboard the Factor Ostro Gravel.

Why would they ditch the just-launched Ostro VAM road bike for the pavé?

Gary Blem, equipment manager at Israel-Premier Tech, said, “We did quite a lot of testing on the cobbles after opening weekend with [team riders] Tom Van Asbroeck and Riley Sheehan, comparing the new Ostro VAM with the Ostro Gravel, and the overwhelming consensus was that the Ostro Gravel would be the best choice for Paris–Roubaix.

“The Ostro Gravel has a longer wheelbase so it tracks slower which is perfect for a race like Paris-Roubaix as it gives the riders more time to react, and the increased tyre clearance allows us to run 32mm tyres.”

The tyres in question are Continental Grand Prix 5000 S.

Taking a size 54 frame as an example, the Ostro Gravel has a wheelbase of 1014mm while the Ostro VAM has a wheelbase of 985mm. That’s a pretty significant difference in geometry.

The Ostro Gravel has a higher stack and a longer read than the Ostro VAM, with a slacker head angle to calm the steering.

Factor says that the Ostro VAM is optimised for 28mm tyres with a 23mm internal rim width, while the Ostro Gravel can take 32s easily (it’s rated to take tyres up to 700C x 45mm).

“The Ostro Gravel is a bike built for comfort, and direct feedback from our riders was that they would opt for comfort over aerodynamics,” said Gary Blum. “Fortunately, given it is an incredibly aero gravel bike, there is no compromise on aerodynamics, and having just completed our recon ride, we are confident this is the best Factor bike for our team this Sunday.”

When launched back in 2022, Factor was keen to emphasise that the Ostro Gravel was a ‘crossover’ option capable of highly efficient road riding as well as taking on the gravel – it’s not like Israel-Premier Tech will be racing on some heavyweight adventure bike here. The Ostro is certainly at the performance end of the gravel spectrum.

“The Ostro Gravel takes its ‘win everywhere’ mentality from its road racer stablemate, the Ostro VAM, and is likewise developed to dominate its category with incredible aerodynamics, superior handling, high stiffness and low weight,” says Factor.

“Our team used a ‘zoned aero’ strategy which focused the front of the bike on aerodynamics because it meets clean, or freestream, airflow, and the rear of the bike on lightness, where the airflow is too chaotic and ride quality is the priority.

“In particular, a lot of time was spent on the head tube, where an all-new tube shape unlocked significant drag reductions by manipulating the ‘laminar separation bubble’ that occurs near the front of airfoils at lower speeds.”

> Factor launches the Ostro Gravel

Although pro teams always tell us that it's not a consideration, the opportunity to show another of Factor's bikes in the huge shop window that is pro cycling can't hurt the relationship with the sponsor either.

If you’ve ever ridden the Paris-Roubaix cobbles, you’ll know that anything that softens the ride and/or improves your control is welcome, but we’re surprised to see Israel-Premier Tech park the Ostro VAM, even for the harshest race of the season. Let us know if you think it’s a good move.