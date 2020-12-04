Near Miss of the Day 506: “The wing of the car brushed against me”

Today’s near miss is a ‘miss’ only in the sense that it didn’t result in something more serious, the driver’s car having brushed the cyclist and the wing mirror clipping his arm. Kent Police didn’t respond when it was reported to them.

The incident occurred in Eynsford on November 3 last year.

Mike said: “Fortunately, the wing brushed against me and I more or less slid down the side of the car.

“The wing mirror clipped my arm but there was no real impact as such. I suspect the glass was a stick-on replacement from a previous collision because it came out very easily.

“He had plenty of space to pass safely as can be seen later with the oncoming car.”

The incident was reported to police later the same day, but Mike never got a response.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling