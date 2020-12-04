Near Miss of the Day 506: “The wing of the car brushed against me”

Today’s near miss is a ‘miss’ only in the sense that it didn’t result in something more serious, the driver’s car having brushed the cyclist and the wing mirror clipping his arm. Kent Police didn’t respond when it was reported to them.
The incident occurred in Eynsford on November 3 last year.
Mike said: “Fortunately, the wing brushed against me and I more or less slid down the side of the car.
“The wing mirror clipped my arm but there was no real impact as such. I suspect the glass was a stick-on replacement from a previous collision because it came out very easily.
“He had plenty of space to pass safely as can be seen later with the oncoming car.”
The incident was reported to police later the same day, but Mike never got a response.
