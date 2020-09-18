Support road.cc

news
Racing
Tour de France logo on yellow 3x2

Tour de France Stage 19: Søren Kragh Andersen doubles up

Team Sunweb rider wins his second stage in this year's race...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 16:30
Søren Kragh Andersen of Team Sunweb has won his second stage of this year's Tour de France, the 26-year-old Dane soloing his way to victory in Champagnole today.

Ahead of tomorrow's individual time trial which finishes on La Planche des Belles Filles, Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic continues to enjoy a 57-second advantage over his closest challenger, Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2020
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

