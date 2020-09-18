Tour de France Stage 19: Søren Kragh Andersen doubles up

Søren Kragh Andersen of Team Sunweb has won his second stage of this year's Tour de France, the 26-year-old Dane soloing his way to victory in Champagnole today.

Ahead of tomorrow's individual time trial which finishes on La Planche des Belles Filles, Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic continues to enjoy a 57-second advantage over his closest challenger, Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates.

Full report and reaction to follow.