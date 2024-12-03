“It shouldn’t be a death-defying fiasco to get around”: Shocking video shows cyclist run over by corner-cutting lorry driver despite being on bike lane, weeks after Sky News Australia called for “all bikes to be banned from roads” + more on the live blog

Australia — The land which brought all of us Mad Max, does seem to have quite a bit of fury on its roads…

A shocking dashcam footage from a driver shared on Reddit shows an “insane close call”where the rider was “lucky to escape death”, at an intersection which cyclists have described as the “worst in Melbourne” where “lines don’t mean anything”.

In the video, the cyclist can be seen cycling slowly onto the bike lane, but then a lorry driver decides to cut him off and the rider is forced to move aside to give way. But even as the cyclist hugs the pavement, the driver apparently completely misjudges the corner, and proceeds to trample the rider’s bike and injure him as well, even mounting the pavement.

The footage was captioned: “This was at corner of Docklands Hwy and Lorimer St, Melbourne VIC on 26/11/2024. The trailer truck drove over bicycle and lucky the cyclist wasn’t injured. I horned the truck at the next intersection and he looked at me and drove off when the light turned green. I drove back to the scene and police took a statement and this video.”

Australian news Network 10 reported that “the 58-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries”.

> Aussie police sergeant warns cyclists to “stay off” busy roads and “don’t put yourself in harm’s way”, as Sky News asks “Are cyclists annoying us?” – a month after two riders seriously injured in deliberate hit-and-runs

The post, initially made on r/melbournecyclists and then cross-posted to r/melbourne (by a brave soul, might I add), has garnered loads of reactions from people. If you’ve got any idea of how popular cycling discourse is shaped in Australia, I assume you’d probably know the inclination of the comments on the latter subreddit, but most cyclists were empathetic towards the rider in the video, some even dispirited with the drivers.

“Hope he loses his license and gets charged. I am sick of these f***heads on the road. That poor guy would have been so frightened. I was almost killed by a truck and immediately went out and bought a dashcam. It shouldn’t be a death defying fiasco to get around this city. Good on you for trying and for caring.”

“Dashed white line, truck driver must give way to vehicles already in the lane, plus must give way to a bike in a bike lane. The bike is already there, so fail to give way not to mention leaving the scene of an accident.”

“F*** poor bugger, minding his own business and then that happens. Hoping for a speedy recovery and no lasting damage.”

“That’s a hit and run. That driver needs to be charged as such. That could’ve easily ended that cyclists or pedestrians life. It could’ve ended my life.”

> “The truck driver actually tried to kill me”: Lachlan Morton forced to “bail off the side of the road” as lorry driver “kept going directly at me” and “didn’t move his truck one inch” during monster ‘Lap of Australia’ effort

Another person shared an account of similar incident that happened to them, writing: “This happened to me but I got cut off by the cab of the truck and I fell and wend under. Landed on my back and saw the trucks rear wheel coming and I rolled out from underneath just in time. The bike got taken down the street with the truck. Only then did he stop when he felt the bike go under. So lucky.”

Meanwhile, this intersection has already come under scrutiny from the Victorian Transport Association, who in 2017 called on authorities to rethink the plan to create an on-road bicycle path on Lorimer Street in Port Melbourne.

VTA CEO Peter Anderson said: “While we fully support infrastructure that encourages commuters onto bikes and away from cars, the last place we should be putting a shared path is on the only gazetted freight route servicing the south side of the Port of Melbourne.

“It’s an irresponsible recipe for disaster to encourage cycling on a road so intensively used by heavy vehicles, and is the precise opposite of what we recommended in early consultations.

“For planners to have included an on-road cycling path on Lorimer Street in the draft framework defies logic.”

> “What kind of disturbed, inhumane individuals do that?”: Double hit-and-run suspects were “laughing” after mowing down Melbourne cyclist

This news comes just a couple weeks after Sky News Australia’s notorious segment about cyclists, in which a panel of ill-informed presenters called for “all bikes to be banned from all roads forever” — after a “crazy near miss” on Main South Road in Adelaide, involving two car drivers, a lorry driver, and a cyclist on a recumbent tricycle.

Co-host Caroline Marcus, exhibiting his accurate knowledge and research about recumbent bikes, said: “What the hell was that person thinking riding… it looks like a kid’s toy, these trikes.”

Meanwhile, Kel Richards claimed: “Not some, ban all bikes from all roads, forever – simple solution. It’s the only intelligent solution… You can never have bicycles mixing with steel traffic, it can never be safe. But they think they’re so morally good, because they’re saving the planet remember, and they’re safe because they’re in Lycra.”

Not to be a dark cloud of pessimism on a Tuesday morning, but with media spouting non-sense like this, it doesn’t fill me with much hope for cycling in Australia…