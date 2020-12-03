Custom shoe designer surprised to hear Bradley Wiggins is a fan; Cyclist pushed off bike in ambush robbery; Former Tour de France leader banned; Sadiq Khan defends cycle lanes; Removal of bike lane delayed by protest + more on the live blog

London’s road to recovery cannot be clogged with cars. It has to be one Londoners can walk and cycle down as part of a greener, cleaner, healthier future. That's why we're taking bold action to find new ways to help Londoners travel around our city.pic.twitter.com/Aj15817Emw — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 3, 2020

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, once again expressed his support for cycling infrastructure and said that "London's road to recovery cannot be clogged with cars." Answering questions on James O'Brien's LBC show, Khan said he was disappointed to see Kensington and Chelsea council approve the removal of the High Street cycle lane after a short trial period because of complaints from businesses and residents.

Khan said that many of the complaints weren't from residents, or even people who live in London. Answering a question about Kensington High Street, he said: "I've started to cycle again over the course of the last few months. I feel far more safe and confident cycling around our city now and what we've got to avoid is a car-led recovery.

"The short answer is that Kensington High Street is the responsibility of the council. We're trying to persuade them to do the right thing for thousands of cyclists. We want to avoid a car-led recovery that leads to more carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and London coming to a gridlock. We want more people walking and cycling, particularly because of our concerns about using public transport at rush hour.

"This council has persistently refused to have cycle lanes in their borough. This cycle lane is working really well, it's used by thousands of cyclists who feel safer using it. The council is ripping it out because a few people have signed a petition, many of them aren't residents and aren't even Londoners.

"We should let the cycle lane be in for some time and see how it works out. After a few months we can review it. We have already tweaked some across the city because there were issues. This seems to be a knee-jerk response which I'm definitely against."