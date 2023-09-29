"At least my gym work is paying off": Hill climber launches huge effort... snaps frame; Cycling silly season continues: Roglič transfer, Jumbo merger rumble on (+ Amazon sponsorship reports) + more on the live blog

Ever had so much power you've written off your frame?
It's a no from us too on that question, obviously...
"High torque from a standing start, did it within the first pedal stroke and just slid to a stop undramatically," Calum Brown explained on Instagram.
Hill climbs are short events at the best of times, let alone if you don't make it past the 10m mark. Fortunately seems like the wrong word when we're talking about this level of damage, but fortunately this was only Calum's recce of the Monsal Hill Climb course, up the painfully steep but invitingly short Monsal head ascent, where he's won the event twice.
Perhaps the hardest part of this year's will be finding something to ride it on? Nah, scratch that, the hardest bit will definitely still be the standard hill climb double-digit gradients, lungs burning, tasting blood, legs like cement, collapse to the roadside...
"End of an era for that frame, was ridden to over 20 course records. Not good prep for the weekend but at least my gym work is paying off," he joked.
While we're on the topic, that's a quite impressive level of damage... snapped chainstays and seat stays, take a bow.
What's worse, this has happened to Calum before. In 2017 he completely destroyed a crankset at the Bank Road hill climb. Don't worry Shimano, he was using SRAM that day, modified with chainrings not recommended by the manufacturer and leading SRAM to amusingly comment, "the configuration is outside of the Red crankset's intended use" but "2000+ watts is an incredibly impressive amount of power to generate and we applaud Calum's strength".
"Proper cyclists don't need bike lanes"
That's a new one for the anti-cycling bingo.
But to counter-point, for argument's sake:
Bike lanes are not designed for "proper cyclists". They are designed for the regular average joe to have a safe alternative to cars for short journeys that are beyond walking range. As in everyone else.
It's a shame you can't tax/cure/criminalize stupidity.
Nah - it's the historical oddity that is "vehicular cycling" back from the past, like L-shaped cranks. ("Cranks" being apt in this case.)
A small correction - "cycle paths" please rather than lanes! Separate from the main road, with none of the protection that isn't eg. paint or wands and orcas you can hit. Nor the inevitable road crud, leftover potholes and corduroy road at bus stops... Also taking more than an afternoon to "rip out"!
