Impatient driver hits cyclist after rushing overtake...but it's not his fault (apparently) + more on the live blog

Perhaps if everybody had just seen their side, as recommended by TfL, this driver hitting a cyclist would have been fine. Interestingly the driver's main concern seems to be the rider touching his property..."Bro, that's my property..."..."Yeah, this is my life..." pretty much sums up the road safety stakes...

With a bit more explaining..."What I'm saying to you there is a car on the other side of the road, you're not on the edge..." the motorist tried to make the case for that pesky bike rider getting out of his more important Mercedes' way.

And here we are..."So what, I have to drive slowly for you?" Ermmm yeah, pretty much. "Bro, you're lucky I'm controlling myself, I should be kicking your bike right now." How very considerate...

Mercedes man continues to show a surprising amount of disgust for someone hitting his car considering said car had just been driven into another road user...perhaps in true 'See their side' spirit, the pair exchange apologies...oh wait, no, here we go again...

Mercedes man: "It would be a beautiful world if everyone took consideration, but just protect yourself first."