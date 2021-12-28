Movistar pro drafts speedy food delivery rider smashing it in sandals; Who heard this over Christmas dinner?; Mud, Glorious Mud! All the best of festive cyclo-cross; Cycle lane gift; Richie Porte targets "dream" farewell at Giro + more on the live blog

2022 will be Richie Porte's final season as a pro cyclist after a career spanning 15 years and some of the biggest teams in the sport. The Tasmanian is targeting a full circle farewell at the Giro d'Italia, the Grand Tour he got his breakthrough at in 2010.

"The one thing the team really wants out of it is for me to enjoy my last year," Porte told 7News. "If I can close the circle there [at the Giro d'Italia], that would be a dream. It's a race I've always enjoyed.

"It's nice to still be at the pointy end of bike races at 36 against these young kids who are so incredibly talented."

Porte will not be riding the Tour de France in his final season and also suggested adding to his impressive palmares of week-long stage races is high on the agenda. Having already won last year's Critérium du Dauphiné, as well as two editions of Paris-Nice, Tour de Suisse in 2018, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Tour de Romandie and two Tour Down Under titles, a Tirreno-Adriatico win in March would all but complete the set.

If whispers of a rescheduled Tour Down Under before World Champs in September do turn out to be true, who'd bet against one final Willunga win too?

The Aussie has certainly been training hard. Christmas Day apart Porte has ridden his bike every day this month, racking up almost 100 hours...

Here was Boxing Day's 'Morning Ride'...