Rubbernecking cyclist crashes into car (+ video); “If 2020 was a cyclo-cross race” – riders tackle knee-deep mud at World Cup; Alex Dowsett posts his “insane” 2020 Strava stats; Police close Richmond Park's Sawyer's Hill due to ice + more on the live blog

Two UCI WorldTour pro cyclists got belated and very much unwanted belated Christmas presents when they were injured after being knocked off their bikes in separate incidents that happened within the space of 24 hours, reports Spanish newspaper, AS.

Portuguese rider Ruben Guerreiro of EF Pro Cycling – pictured above winning Stage 9 of this year’s Giro d’Italia – sustained a broken collarbone when a motorist turned across his path.

“I was training with some friends when, in the Vendas Nova-Alentejo region a car coming from the front turned left without respecting the traffic code, making the collision inevitable,” he said.

“I don't know if the driver didn’t see us, or if she thought that everything would be fine, but the truth is that the incident happened and she was at fault.

UAE Team Emirates rider Conti, meanwhile, a past Vuelta a Espana stage winner and wearer of the race leader’s maglia rosa at the Giro d’Italia, was thrown into a wall when he was hit by a motorcyclist near his Monaco home.

He was discovered by another cyclist who called the emergency services and was taken to hospital, where he was discovered to have sustained a dislocated collarbone.