Rubbernecking cyclist crashes into car (+ video); “If 2020 was a cyclo-cross race” – riders tackle knee-deep mud at World Cup; Alex Dowsett posts his “insane” 2020 Strava stats; Police close Richmond Park's Sawyer's Hill due to ice + more on the live blog

Welcome to our first post-Christmas live blog, with Simon MacMichael
UPDATED Mon, Dec 28, 2020 14:01
Rubbernecking cyclist crashes into car (video still via SG Road Vigilante).PNG
16:35
Ruben Guerreiro wins Stage 9 of 2020 Giro d'Italia (picture credit LaPresse)
Two pro cyclists injured within 24 hours after being knocked off bikes

Two UCI WorldTour pro cyclists got belated and very much unwanted belated Christmas presents when they were injured after being knocked off their bikes in separate incidents that happened within the space of 24 hours, reports Spanish newspaper, AS.

Portuguese rider Ruben Guerreiro of EF Pro Cycling – pictured above winning Stage 9 of this year’s Giro d’Italia – sustained a broken collarbone when a motorist turned across his path.

“I was training with some friends when, in the Vendas Nova-Alentejo region a car coming from the front turned left without respecting the traffic code, making the collision inevitable,” he said.

“I don't know if the driver didn’t see us, or if she thought that everything would be fine, but the truth is that the incident happened and she was at fault.

UAE Team Emirates rider Conti, meanwhile, a past Vuelta a Espana stage winner and wearer of the race leader’s maglia rosa at the Giro d’Italia, was thrown into a wall when he was hit by a motorcyclist near his Monaco home.

He was discovered by another cyclist who called the emergency services and was taken to hospital, where he was discovered to have sustained a dislocated collarbone.

13:49
Paris-Roubaix cobbled sector being ripped up for a cycleway

Camphin-en-Pévèle, one of the most famous cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix, is being ripped up and replaced by a smoothly surfaced cycleway.

Or at least it is, if you believe this post made to Twitter today, saying that "the year couldn't end worse for the Amis du Paris-Roubaix" - the volunteers who restore the paved sectors each year - adding that "the mayor of Camphin-en-Pévèle has decided that half of the famous four-star stretch of Paris-Roubaix will be converted into a cycle lane so children can get to school safely,"

The original language of the tweet gives a strong hint that all is not as it seems - today, 28 December, is Holy Innocents Day, the equivalent of April Fools' Day for the Spanish-speaking world.

12:28
Rubbernecking cyclist crashes into car

Here's the moment a cyclist in Singapore who was rubbernecking as he passed a crashed lorry, turning to take another look at the scene after taking pictures of it on his mobile phone, himself crashed into the back of a parked car.

The video, presumably shot by a rear-facing camera on the bike of one of the riders out with the hapless cyclist, was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel where, to put it mildly, the bike rider is attracting a fair bit of derision.

The initial crash, involving two lorries happened yesterday morning on Yishun Dam, reports Asiaone.com, with one of the drivers taken to hospital.

The cyclist who hit the car, apparently breaking its rear windscreen according to a police report filed by the vehicle’s owner, reportedly fled the scene.

Since August this year, cyclists in Singapore are banned from holding or using mobile phones while riding, facing a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment or a $1,000 fine.

10:58
Police close Sawyer's Hill in Richmond Park due to ice

It was a bit of a cold one overnight in southwest London, and it's hardly scorchio weather now, with police closing Sawyer's Hill in Richmond Park due to ice on the road ... wherever you are, take care out there today!

10:37
Alex Dowsett posts his “insane” 2020 Strava stats

It's been a big year for Alex Dowsett, with a career-saving solo stage win at the Giro d'Italia securing him a two-year contract extension with Israel Start-Up Nation, and partner Chanel due to give birth to their first child last month ... and now he has revealed his Strava stats for the year, describing them as “insane.”

He's based in Andorra these days, which helps explain much of that climbing stat – with just under a third (8,062km) of his total distance for the year being ridden during races, it’s a safe bet he wouldn’t have got near that amount of climbing back in Essex.

10:28
“If 2020 was a cyclo-cross race” – riders tackle knee-deep mud at World Cup

“If 2020 was a cyclo-cross race” – that is the caption to this tweet from Belgian broadcaster Sporza following a very muddy Round 3 of the World Cup at Dendermonde yesterday, where as well as a quagmire, the riders also had to cope with high winds.

Victory in the men's race went to Wout Van Aert, who takes over the lead of the competition.

The women's race, meanwhile was won by Lucinda Brand, maintaining her 100 per cent record with her third successive win with just two rounds remaining in this season's shortened competition.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

