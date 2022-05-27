Support road.cc

"Miracle I'm still alive": Most stupid moment you've ever had on a bike?

Ah it's finally Friday...the weekend is a glorious eight hours away...all that's left now is to survive Dan Alexander's final live blog of the week...good luck.....
Fri, May 27, 2022 09:00
"Miracle I'm still alive": Most stupid moment you've ever had on a bike? + more on the live blog
07:44
"Miracle I'm still alive": Most stupid moment you've ever had on a bike?

Let the floodgates open...

Hmmm, the difficult thing for me is deciding which one counts as most stupid...

There was the busy commute unclipping fail, but that was more a result of stubbornly avoiding buying new cleats until the old ones couldn't...well, unclip...

Somehow getting a ball bearing in my frame is up there too...that's a rattle that's hard to get rid of...

Or how about as a very young kid, having just learnt how to ride a bike without stabilisers when I decided trying to cycle with my eyes closed would be a good idea...*narrator: "It was not a good idea"*...our neighbour's hedge never was the same again...

Come on, don't be shy... get your most stupid cycling moment in the comments...we promise not to laugh too much...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

