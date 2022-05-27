"Miracle I'm still alive": Most stupid moment you've ever had on a bike? + more on the live blog

Most stupid moment youve ever had on a bike? Ill go first. mudguard rubbing against tyre around front fork. Thought “a good knock will probably line that back up” so thumped the front mudguard behind the fork whilst cruising along. A miracle im still alive. Your turn. — Stephen (@NorthRoadSte) May 26, 2022

Let the floodgates open...

Not zipping up my back pocket with a buff in it… pic.twitter.com/GieQWwWZp0 — Phil B (@phil_b) May 26, 2022

Went to hold on to a bollard at a set of traffic lights to save unclipping. It was one of the flexi ones.

Need I say more?! — Liz (@misslizmanning) May 27, 2022

Hmmm, the difficult thing for me is deciding which one counts as most stupid...

There was the busy commute unclipping fail, but that was more a result of stubbornly avoiding buying new cleats until the old ones couldn't...well, unclip...

Somehow getting a ball bearing in my frame is up there too...that's a rattle that's hard to get rid of...

Or how about as a very young kid, having just learnt how to ride a bike without stabilisers when I decided trying to cycle with my eyes closed would be a good idea...*narrator: "It was not a good idea"*...our neighbour's hedge never was the same again...

Riding home from lacrosse practice. My mate told me to watch out because I might get my lacrosse stick stuck in my spokes.

"Don't be daft" I said, "It'll never fit in between the spokes. And jammed it at the wheel to prove my point. Lacrosses sticks will fit between the spokes. — Jon (@Jontafkasi) May 26, 2022

Forgot I was wearing cleats. Forgot to unclip at a red light, on a main road under spaghetti junction in Birmingham. It was rush hour and I fell off to the side. I can still hear the lads in the white van behind me howling with laughter. 🤪 — Peter Bailey (@FWPeterBailey) May 26, 2022

Thought if I carried on towards the badger that was crossing the road it would scurry out the way before I got there, and save me swerving to avoid. It didn’t. Just stared at me as I ran over it, then chased me down the road. Scared the shite out of me. — Marc Ruse (@marcruse) May 26, 2022

Come on, don't be shy... get your most stupid cycling moment in the comments...we promise not to laugh too much...