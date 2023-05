Anti-LTN ranter's accidental active travel advert... bemoans congestion while walking past gridlocked bumper-to-bumper cars; Giro d'Italia mountain stage; Short stay bike racks? Coming to cycle parking near you? + more on the live blog

Thinking about it more, I'm guessing most of these racks would be in the sort of busy location I'd probably avoid leaving my bike locked for more than just a pop into a shop, but here are some of your comments on the subject...

a4th: "There used to be (I haven't been for a couple of years) some small bike racks near the shops on the concourse at Glasgow Central station — really handy for getting stuff before you got on the train. Not sure if they were actively managed but they seemed to work. Location and exposure meant I wouldn't want to leave a bike there long term."

Hirsute: "I'd hazard that if a bike has been there too long, they will remove it a bit like the notices that say no bikes locked to these railings."

mitsky: "Wait. 1) Are they going to actually employ someone to monitor the bike racks with a timer to ensure none are kept there for more than 20 minutes? 2) As bikes don't have registration plates (!)... how would they identify anyone (aside from CCTV footage of the bike/user) to post a fine to? (OK, I know they could attach a fine to the bike... but with no vehicle registration to tie to the record like with motor vehicles I can't see this working very well.)

marmotte27: "As this cannot be policed, the sign seems more of an informative nature. Success depending on many factors, including the quality of the long stay cycle parking facilities. Based on that a civil-minded person like me might respect these signs."

hawkinspeter: "I'd go find the long-term parking if I saw a sign like that. If it's intended for cyclists to pop into shops, then I wouldn't want to prevent them doing that if there's a good alternative fro me that's more suitable."