Five cool things coming soon from Prime, Shimano, Le Col, BTWIN and Magicshine

Did you give your road bike a weekend off in favour of a ride with chunkier tyres for some snowy fun? Our team of testers were still out and about, putting some exciting bits of kit, to the extreme test...

£139.99

For gravel adventures, these SPD shoes are relatively lightweight and promise effective power transfer with glass fibre reinforced midsoles. The Mesh/TPU/Synthetic leather upper has a wrapping design that reduces overlap to eliminate hot-spots for a comfortable fit, while the Boa L6 dial offers quick and precise adjustments for fine-tuning a secure hold.

When considering shoes for off-road riding, it’s not all about how they perform on the bike, but also off, as you may have to trek across unrideable sections. An exclusive Michelin grippy mud-shedding tread pattern should have you covered, and there’s a reinforced 18mm spike mount for more extreme conditions. Jo Burt has been heading towards the rougher terrain and will deliver his verdict shortly...

www.freewheel.co.uk

£220

The Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Bib Tights are thermally lined for keeping you comfortably warm during the harshest of winter weather and a hydrophobic Aqua Zero material on the lower legs promises breathable water resistance. Fitted with a Dolomiti Gel Pad this is said to provide shock absorption as well as much-needed comfort.

Zipped ankles are included for practical purposes and reflective detailing across the lower leg is a nod to visibility. There’s also an option with gold accents which looks incredibly stylish. I have been riding outdoors, in a variety of conditions, to put these to the test and my full report will be on the site soon…

www.lecol.cc

£24.99

The Combo Seemee 30 includes one white LED front light and one red LED rear light, and has a maximum output of.. yes, 30 lumens. With a long and narrow rectangle design these provide 230 degrees visibility and are claimed to be seen from up to half a mile away. These O-ring mounted lights are USB chargeable and have a handy low battery mode, which is triggered at 5 percent and lasts 20 minutes.

Built in infrared sensors are said to detect surrounding ambient light and adjust the lumen output automatically and accordingly. Jamie Williams has been trusting these lights on his rides lately and will be delivering his verdict shortly…

www.magicshineuk.com

£149.99

Prime’s Primavera Carbon Handlebars are designed with a triangular drop which is said to enhance hand-placement for any riding type—it has a 125mm drop and 78mm reach, with a four degree outward bar bend. These weigh in light at 226 grams and are constructed from a high modulus carbon fibre that provides “superb strength”.

These aero bars also benefit from being Di2 compatible and cables can be internally routed for mechanical and electronic systems. Liam has been behind these bars and his full report on these bars will be coming to the site shortly…

www.primebikecomponents.com

£24.99

For under £25 and coming with two years warranty, these waterproof cycling trousers seem to be a great value option for urban riding. These are compact and can fit inside their own pocket, when the sun peaks back out.

Zips at the bottom of the legs are included to make them easy to take on and off, and built in overshoes are designed to protect your shoes in the rain. A hook at the back of each leg also allows you to clip a VIOO LED light onto for visibility.

Paul Robson has been venturing outside into the wet to give these a thorough testing and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.decathlon.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.