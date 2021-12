All I want for Christmas is this beautiful bike lane; WorldTour pro handed four-year doping ban; Qhubeka-NextHash ends sponsorship hunt — team set to fold; 'But cyclists' Xmas special; Only two sleeps until WVA v MVDP v Pidcock + more on the live blog

This two way, segregated, King Street cycle way 9 was all I wanted for 🎄 ⁦@LBHF⁩ 🙏 🙏 It’s a beauty. pic.twitter.com/dzaG23mpts — Andrew Pendleton (@AJPendleton) December 23, 2021

Don't worry, I haven't passed out in a pool of mulled wine just yet... I got distracted by a best of the live blog 2021 feature which will be coming to your screens soon...keep your eyes peeled...

Back to the main order of business...Andrew Pendleton got what he asked for this Christmas — a segregated bike lane with all the trimmings.

Jeremy Vine is a fan of this one too, calling it: "Wonderful. It will make the street better for everyone."

The reindeer must have worked hard to drag all that white paint and wands down from the North Pole...maybe we'll have to include proper infra in our '2022 Christmas gift ideas for cyclists who have family members in government'...niche, I know.

I reckon it's about time for a beverage...