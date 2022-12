Driving without insurance? Probably don't go down a cycle lane in front of police...; Trainline adds bicycle bookings to app; Canadian cyclist clears cycle lanes with homemade cargo bike snowplow; G's presents; Larry's late gifts + more on the live blog

[A.S.O. / Pauline Ballet]

Speaking to Sporza at Jumbo Visma's 2023 team presentation, Wout van Aert said he's after more big wins next year, and isn't too bothered about giving the three-week-long battle for the green jersey at the Tour de France a miss... or at least be a tad more conservative in when he burns his matches...

"Green was a great adventure, but stage victories are more memorable and the World Championships (two weeks after the Tour) is the higher goal," he explained. "That's why I don't want to focus on the points for green from the start. That can become a goal during the Tour, but I will choose my days much more and in the final week you still have many opportunities. You can then make choices and it is much more sensible that way.

"I want to win the Ronde and/or Roubaix. So that goal has not changed. They are high, but also logical ambitions. And I am extra motivated after what happened this year."