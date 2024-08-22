"Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer": Cyclist mythbusts common excuses of people claiming bike journeys aren't for them; Cycling campaign group slams "unsafe, unacceptable and substandard" shared-use path plan + more on the live blog

Let's kick off Thursday with a good old social media discussion, live blog regular Bob From Accounts urging new Transport Secretary Louise Haigh to build more cycle lanes to increase safety and get more people on their bikes. The signs look good on that front, Haigh this week suggesting the Labour government would invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling.
Bob From Accounts also addressed a commonly heard line... "cycling isn't a practical daily travel choice for most people", something you've probably read before online, or in certain newspapers. To which, he pointed out: "In 2022, 26 per cent of car trips in the UK were under one mile, and 71 per cent under five miles. Five miles by bike is approximately 30 minutes. Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer. More cycle lanes please."
"And for the usual excuses and quips about 'It's too cold', 'It's too wet'. We have a solution: coats."
Well, it works for the Netherlands and they get their fair share of rain... let's get some reaction because, as you probably guessed, this got quite a few people all riled up and tapping away furiously at their keyboards. To many of those people, no, nobody is saying that everyone in the world should be forced onto bikes... but hey, wouldn't the roads be much nicer for those who actually do need to drive if a decent chunk of the motor traffic was now using cycle lanes, walking or using public transport?
One reply asked: "How do I get a week's worth of shopping on a bike? What about two kids as well? One being a toddler?"
Bob From Accounts had an answer for that...
Another road.cc favourite, retired traffic cop Mark Hodson, who pioneered close pass operations during his career commented: "My shift once had 10 of its 12 officers cycling to work, the daily total commutes varied between 22 miles and 56 miles, with some extending rides to incorporate training routines, it's a case of making it work and providing the correct facilities so those that [people] 'could' give it a go."
Accepting that his experience was certainly at the extreme end of the spectrum and included several who would cycle for sport or leisure on top of commutes, Mark added: "Not everyone can or wants to, but if you enable those who can and want to you benefit all of society. Even if they just replace 25 per cent of their usual journeys by other means it's a hugely impactive for them and their communities.
Other reaction to the discussion included:
"Cargo bikes are an increasingly viable alternative for a second car that's mostly doing school runs etc."
"We have fantastic cycling routes where I live... currently massively overgrown. We need proper investment to make it work in the future."
"I used to leave my house 7am every day to catch the bus to work arrived 7.50 am. By bike 7.10am to arrive for 7.30 time for a cuppa and a chat before work. The ride home takes five to 10 mins longer... I lived on top of a hill."
it really is a shame that cycling is frowned upon here in the uk , it's a great way to help the environment without a lot of effort . I commute myself on bike as only live a mile from work and cycle for pleasure as well .
Thefts and motorists intolerance often life endangering actions are the main reason most won't take it up .
Even though it would help with the environment, reducing carbon emissions, help reduce heath issues , ease up congestion in towns and cities.
I've used trailers to take the kids to school and nursery, do a weeks shopping etc .
We now have e-bikes and trikes for those who need extra help to get around on a cycle.
More clear thinking from Louise Haigh. I'm looking forward to seeing the results.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9v8d4lvjryo
You can listen to Laura Laker's whole interview with her on this podcast (free, but some ads at the start).
It's all very confusing. Last week we were told that 6% of the population, given 4 years training, believe they could compete in the Olympics. A feat that this year would have meant cycling 170 miles at above 25mph average. Today we're meant to believe that cycling is impractical for the majority of people in this country. Surely there's a middle ground where the majority could cycle up to 5 miles at 10 -15mph?
We'll have to get fitter! According to figures in 2018:
Now that's about 8mph - but of course that's factoring a lot of people who just don't cycle in the UK e.g. the very young and old. OTOH they've understood that they need to facilitate people maintaining momentum on their bikes - so avoiding traffic lights completely or minimising wait times where they are needed.
I always think in Strava speeds which has auto pause of course. That isn't how most people are going to do a calculation. 8mph seems practical, especially for those on shared use paths which will bring the average down even further.
I presume it's difficult to make a direct correlation but has there been a comparison between the cost of obesity, diabetes etc, to the Dutch health service vs the NHS?