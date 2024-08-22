"Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer": Cyclist mythbusts common excuses of people claiming bike journeys aren't for them; Cycling campaign group slams "unsafe, unacceptable and substandard" shared-use path plan + more on the live blog

Let's kick off Thursday with a good old social media discussion, live blog regular Bob From Accounts urging new Transport Secretary Louise Haigh to build more cycle lanes to increase safety and get more people on their bikes. The signs look good on that front, Haigh this week suggesting the Labour government would invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling.

Bob From Accounts also addressed a commonly heard line... "cycling isn't a practical daily travel choice for most people", something you've probably read before online, or in certain newspapers. To which, he pointed out: "In 2022, 26 per cent of car trips in the UK were under one mile, and 71 per cent under five miles. Five miles by bike is approximately 30 minutes. Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer. More cycle lanes please."

"And for the usual excuses and quips about 'It's too cold', 'It's too wet'. We have a solution: coats."

Well, it works for the Netherlands and they get their fair share of rain... let's get some reaction because, as you probably guessed, this got quite a few people all riled up and tapping away furiously at their keyboards. To many of those people, no, nobody is saying that everyone in the world should be forced onto bikes... but hey, wouldn't the roads be much nicer for those who actually do need to drive if a decent chunk of the motor traffic was now using cycle lanes, walking or using public transport?

One reply asked: "How do I get a week's worth of shopping on a bike? What about two kids as well? One being a toddler?"

Bob From Accounts had an answer for that...

Another road.cc favourite, retired traffic cop Mark Hodson, who pioneered close pass operations during his career commented: "My shift once had 10 of its 12 officers cycling to work, the daily total commutes varied between 22 miles and 56 miles, with some extending rides to incorporate training routines, it's a case of making it work and providing the correct facilities so those that [people] 'could' give it a go."

Accepting that his experience was certainly at the extreme end of the spectrum and included several who would cycle for sport or leisure on top of commutes, Mark added: "Not everyone can or wants to, but if you enable those who can and want to you benefit all of society. Even if they just replace 25 per cent of their usual journeys by other means it's a hugely impactive for them and their communities.

Other reaction to the discussion included:

"Cargo bikes are an increasingly viable alternative for a second car that's mostly doing school runs etc."

"We have fantastic cycling routes where I live... currently massively overgrown. We need proper investment to make it work in the future."

"I used to leave my house 7am every day to catch the bus to work arrived 7.50 am. By bike 7.10am to arrive for 7.30 time for a cuppa and a chat before work. The ride home takes five to 10 mins longer... I lived on top of a hill."