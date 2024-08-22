Support road.cc

Live blog

"Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer": Cyclist mythbusts common excuses of people claiming bike journeys aren't for them; Cycling campaign group slams "unsafe, unacceptable and substandard" shared-use path plan + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is back on live blog duty with all your updates, news, reaction and silliness from the world of cycling this Thursday
Thu, Aug 22, 2024 09:26
"Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer": Cyclist mythbusts common excuses of people claiming bike journeys aren't for them; Cycling campaign group slams "unsafe, unacceptable and substandard" shared-use path plan + more on the live blog
07:53
"Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer": Cyclist mythbusts common excuses of people claiming bike journeys aren't for them

Let's kick off Thursday with a good old social media discussion, live blog regular Bob From Accounts urging new Transport Secretary Louise Haigh to build more cycle lanes to increase safety and get more people on their bikes. The signs look good on that front, Haigh this week suggesting the Labour government would invest "unprecedented levels of funding" in cycling.

Cyclists and pedestrians in Castle Park, Bristol (image: Adwitiya Pal)

Bob From Accounts also addressed a commonly heard line... "cycling isn't a practical daily travel choice for most people", something you've probably read before online, or in certain newspapers. To which, he pointed out: "In 2022, 26 per cent of car trips in the UK were under one mile, and 71 per cent under five miles. Five miles by bike is approximately 30 minutes. Given a choice, many people would cycle if it was safer. More cycle lanes please."

"And for the usual excuses and quips about 'It's too cold', 'It's too wet'. We have a solution: coats."

Well, it works for the Netherlands and they get their fair share of rain... let's get some reaction because, as you probably guessed, this got quite a few people all riled up and tapping away furiously at their keyboards. To many of those people, no, nobody is saying that everyone in the world should be forced onto bikes... but hey, wouldn't the roads be much nicer for those who actually do need to drive if a decent chunk of the motor traffic was now using cycle lanes, walking or using public transport?

Cyclist in London with face covering in cycle lane - copyright Simon MacMichael

One reply asked: "How do I get a week's worth of shopping on a bike? What about two kids as well? One being a toddler?"

Bob From Accounts had an answer for that...

Cargo bike comment (Twitter)

Another road.cc favourite, retired traffic cop Mark Hodson, who pioneered close pass operations during his career commented: "My shift once had 10 of its 12 officers cycling to work, the daily total commutes varied between 22 miles and 56 miles, with some extending rides to incorporate training routines, it's a case of making it work and providing the correct facilities so those that [people] 'could' give it a go."

Accepting that his experience was certainly at the extreme end of the spectrum and included several who would cycle for sport or leisure on top of commutes, Mark added: "Not everyone can or wants to, but if you enable those who can and want to you benefit all of society. Even if they just replace 25 per cent of their usual journeys by other means it's a hugely impactive for them and their communities.

Other reaction to the discussion included:

"Cargo bikes are an increasingly viable alternative for a second car that's mostly doing school runs etc."

"We have fantastic cycling routes where I live... currently massively overgrown. We need proper investment to make it work in the future."

"I used to leave my house 7am every day to catch the bus to work arrived 7.50 am. By bike 7.10am to arrive for 7.30 time for a cuppa and a chat before work. The ride home takes five to 10 mins longer... I lived on top of a hill."

10:02
09:53
Devon and Cornwall Police add 39 e-bikes to fleet as officers impressed by "faster, quieter patrols" and the "wellbeing benefits of being active and outside"
Devon and Cornwall Police e-bikes

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an electric bike project following a "successful pilot". The force said there are now 39 e-bikes in use across Camborne, Plymouth, Penzance, Exeter, Bodmin, Cullompton, Falmouth, Truro Launceston, Hayle and Helston, with officers reporting less pressure on the force's vehicle fleet as a result, reduced car dependency, "faster, quieter patrols" and a host of "wellbeing benefits".

Superintendent Ian Thompson said: "The electric bikes initiative is boosting the ability of our neighbourhood teams to engage with and be visible in their communities, whilst allowing them to be in places that do not always have a police presence. In turn, this is taking the pressure off our vehicle fleet and allowing us to be less reliant on cars and reduce our carbon footprint.

"The feedback from officers is extremely positive, who realise the benefits of faster, quieter patrols and the wellbeing benefits of being active and outside. We are expanding the fleet of electric bikes to other areas of the force and hope soon that all Neighbourhood Teams in Devon and Cornwall will have access to them for use within their normal duties. Currently, there are 89 neighbourhood officers and PCSOs who have been trained so far, with opportunities to train more officers in the coming months."

The force added: "In just a day, one officer covered 71 kilometres using an e-bike and received positive feedback from the community. Work is underway to purchase additional e-bikes and deploy them to more sites around Devon and Cornwall."

09:50
Just how hot is the Vuelta?
09:30
Cycling campaign group slams "unsafe, unacceptable and substandard" shared-use plan
A140 Holt Road (Google Maps)

Norfolk County Council is seeking feedback on plans to extend a "cycle-friendly" route known as "the Yellow Pedalway" using £1.9m of funding from the the Department for Transport, Greater Norwich Growth Board's Infrastructure Investment Fund, and Norfolk County Council's Local Transport Plan.

In its current layout the route relies on shared-use infrastructure, something that will remain, the council wanting to add a new crossing, a speed limit extension, extra bus stops and an "expansion" of the "Pedalway", the Eastern Daily Press reports. The plans have not gone down well with the Norwich Cycling Campaign, whose chairman Peter Silburn said he was "shocked" by the "unsafe, unacceptable and substandard" proposals that are "not fit for purpose".

"We were shocked when we saw this scheme go out to consultation," he told the local newspaper, saying shared-use infrastructure should only be a "last resort". "Poor quality schemes like this fail to get more people onto their bikes. To get more people cycling we need proper infrastructure built to the national design standards that provide safe, direct and convenient routes. This isn't one of them.

"This is an unacceptable scheme that is unsafe and substandard and we cannot support this as designed."

Norfolk County Council's spokesperson responded: "These proposals were developed in discussion with Active Travel England. We have now written to properties in the project area and contacted a range of stakeholders and interest groups inviting them to share their views. We have taken on board the feedback received from Norwich Cycling Campaign and will consider this as a whole, alongside all the other responses collected by the consultation deadline."

The consultation closes on Monday 26 August.

08:40
Valtteri Bottas says "refreshing" cycling "more fair" than Formula One as you don't need best bike to win
2022 Valtteri Bottas gravel event

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Anything two wheels | 25 min ago
it really is a shame that cycling is frowned upon here in the uk , it's a great way to help the environment without a lot of effort . I commute myself on bike as only live a mile from work and cycle for pleasure as well . 
 Thefts and motorists intolerance often life endangering actions are the main reason most won't take it up . 
 Even though it would help with the environment, reducing carbon emissions, help reduce heath issues , ease up congestion in towns and cities. 
 I've used trailers to take the kids to school and nursery, do a weeks shopping etc .

 We now have e-bikes and trikes for those who need extra help to get around on a cycle.

IanMK | 1 hour ago
More clear thinking from Louise Haigh. I'm looking forward to seeing the results.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9v8d4lvjryo

chrisonabike replied to IanMK | 1 hour ago
You can listen to Laura Laker's whole interview with her on this podcast (free, but some ads at the start).

IanMK | 1 hour ago
It's all very confusing. Last week we were told that 6% of the population, given 4 years training, believe they could compete in the Olympics. A feat that this year would have meant cycling 170 miles at above 25mph average. Today we're meant to believe that cycling is impractical for the majority of people in this country. Surely there's a middle ground where the majority could cycle up to 5 miles at 10 -15mph?

chrisonabike replied to IanMK | 1 hour ago
We'll have to get fitter!  According to figures in 2018:

BicycleDutch wrote:

The average speed of the Dutch on a pedal bicycle is 12.4 km/h and the speed on an e-bike is 13 km/h

Now that's about 8mph - but of course that's factoring a lot of people who just don't cycle in the UK e.g. the very young and old.  OTOH they've understood that they need to facilitate people maintaining momentum on their bikes - so avoiding traffic lights completely or minimising wait times where they are needed.

IanMK replied to chrisonabike | 34 min ago
I always think in Strava speeds which has auto pause of course. That isn't how most people are going to do a calculation. 8mph seems practical, especially for those on shared use paths which will bring the average down even further.

Avatar
chrisonabike wrote:

We'll have to get fitter

I presume it's difficult to make a direct correlation but has there been a comparison between the cost of obesity, diabetes etc, to the Dutch health service vs the NHS?

